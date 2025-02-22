WATCH: Lane Thomas Hits Guardians First Home Run Of Spring Training
One of the lasting memories of the Cleveland Guardians 2024 season was the clutch home runs Lane Thomas hit in the playoffs. That's exactly how the spring started as Cleveland's outfielder picked up right where he left off last year.
In the first inning of the Guardians Cactus League Opener against the Cincinatti Reds, Thomas got the scoring started for the Guardians in the first inning.
The right-handed hitter crushed a fastball from Hunter Greene, and the ball left the bat at 111.4 mph and traveled an estimated 420 feet.
It's early, very early, but it's great to see Thomas starting off the exhibition games with no doubt about it homer.
After trading Josh Naylor over the offseason, Cleveland desperately needs more power production from everybody in the lineup. Thomas could easily be a key contributor in filling that void.
In 2024, Thomas hit 15 home runs in the regular season (eight with the Washington Nationals and seven with the Guardians). He's never been known as a power-hitting outfielder, but he certainly can crush a ball if a pitcher makes a mistake, as Greene learned on that play.
Two of the biggest homers of Thomas' life came in a week span during Cleveland's playoff run. He hit a three-run homer in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers and then a go-ahead grand slam in Game 5 off eventual Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
There is still a lot of time before Opening Day, but with this swing, Thomas is already looking like he's in midseason form.
