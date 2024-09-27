Projecting The Cleveland Guardians Perfect Playoff Lineup
Stephen Vogt has mixed and matched lineups all season. However, he hasn't yet submitted the most important lineup card in his rookie season as the Cleveland Guardians' manager. That'll come in Game 1 of the 2024 ALDS.
Let's take a look at some possible lineups Vogt could use throughout the postseason, depending on what starter they're going up against.
Guardians Possible Lineup Against Right-Handed Starting Pitcher
Steven Kwan - LF
Kyle Manzardo - RF
Jose Ramirez - 3B
Josh Naylor - 1B
Lane Thomas - CF
Andres Gimenez - 2B
Will Brennan - RF
Bo Naylor - C
Brayan Rocchio - SS
There's nothing special about this lineup, and that's okay. For the most part, this is the lineup Vogt has used against right-handed starters since the beginning of September, and it's worked great.
Perhaps the biggest surprises are Kyle Manzardo batting second and Will Brennan getting the start in right field.
Starting with Manzardo, he's been one of Cleveland's best hitters since re-joining the major league team. Stephen Vogt said he's looked much more comfortable against big league pitching and is more prepared for his role as primarily a designated hitter. Manzardo started hitting second for the Guardians against the Minnesota Twins on September 19, and he has a .313 batting average and a 1.076 OPS since then.
Now, onto Brennan. The 26-year-old has had an up-and-down season, but he's currently swinging a hot bat, posting a .314/.333/.343 slash line over his last 15 games. The postseason is about capitalizing on getting hot at the right time, and Brennan certainly could make a big impact if he keeps this up.
Guardians Possible Lineup Against Left-Handed Starting Pitcher
Steven Kwan - LF
Lane Thomas - CF
Jose Ramirez - 3B
Josh Naylor - 1B
David Fry - DH
Andres Gimenez - 2B
Angel Martinez - RF
Brayan Rocchio - SS
Austin Hedges - C
This potential lineup differs slightly from the one against a righty. However, there's a method to the madness.
Manzardo isn't starting in this possible lineup for two reasons.
First, the rookie slugger has struggled against southpaws this season, and it also happens to be where David Fry thrives. Second, this also gives Vogt an opportunity to use Manzardo in a pinch-hit situation later in the game. Having a player such as Kyle ready and waiting on the bench in a playoff game is a huge advantage.
These reasons are similar to as why the Guardians should start Austin Hedges over Bo Naylor against a left-handed starter. Bo has struggled against lefties but could still be used as a substitute later in the game when Cleveland's opponent goes to their bullpen.
Now, onto the most controversial part of this lineup: starting Angel Martinez in right field instead of Jhonkensy Noel. Noel has struggled over the last month. He only has three hits in the last 36 at-bats and a 33 percent strikeout rate. Angel Martinez may also be searching for his swing right now, but he still makes better contact than Noel, which is necessary in the postseason.
Vogt has said all season that the goal of his starting lineups is to beat the opposing team's starter. With that in mind, these potential lineups do exactly that while also giving Cleveland's manager options later in games.