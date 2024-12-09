Recent Guardians Trade Rumors Shouldn't Come As A Surprise
The Cleveland Guardians have made minimal moves so far this offseason.
Yes, they've re-signed veteran catcher Austin Hedges and brought back Shane Bieber on a one-year deal. However, there is still work to be done to improve this roster before Opening Day.
Now, two key members of the Guardians roster, Josh Naylor and Lane Thomas, are swirling around in trade rumors, while it's obvious Cleveland needs more major league bats in their lineup.
On Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Atheltic reported that Cleveland is "open to trade offers" on both players as they head into their last season of team control.
One team that has popped up as an interested team for this duo is the Cincinnati Reds, now led by longtime Cleveland Manager Terry Francona.
It is slightly concerning to have both of these players in rumors while there are holes on the roster.
However, looking at the language Rosenthal uses is important. Also, the recent report shouldn't come as a shock when considering how the organization has operated in the past.
Rostenhal does not say that either player will be on the move in the coming weeks. A front office reportedly being "open" to trading a player is much different than a report noting that a team is shopping or actively looking to move a player in a deal.
Outside of Jose Ramirez, Cleveland should consider offers for just about any player on its roster at any level.
The Guardians aren't in play for the possible $700 million deal Juan Soto could possibly get. Cleveland has never been an organization that has dished out big bucks to free agents; it builds its big-league roster through trades and drafts.
Still, they consistently win the American League Central and make the playoffs.
The Guardians do this by trading talent when it is of the most value and recouping young, controllable players for the future.
Just take past Cleveland players who were moved before hitting free agency, such as Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger, Fransico Lindor, and even before them, Cliff Lee and C.C. Sabathia.
Naylor and Thomas each have one year of team control left before they hit the open market and are both coming off career-best seasons. Of course the Guardians may listen to trade offers for them.
None of this is to say that either of these players will be traded this offseason or that it's the right move for the organization. However, this is a familiar pattern from the organization, so these rumors shouldn't come as a surprise.