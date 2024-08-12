Should The Cleveland Guardians Bring Back Recently DFA’d Amed Rosario?
The Cleveland Guardians’ shortstop situation is complicated.
Neither Gabriel Arias nor Brayan Rocchio have proved they’re Cleveland’s future middle infielder alongside Andres Gimenez. This has forced Stephen Vogt to give Daniel Schneemann and Tyler Freeman opportunities at times.
But there is a middle infielder who just hit the market, who’s also a familiar face for Guardians fans and could actually help the team down the stretch. That player is … *ducks* Amed Rosario.
Rosario was part of the Francisco Lindor trade in early 2021 and spent the next two and a half seasons as Cleveland’s primary shortstop. He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2023 deadline, signed with the Tampa Bay Rays in the offseason, was traded back to the Dodgers on July 29, and was designated for assignment on August 12.
Would Rosario actually help the Guardians in the postseason push? Should they bring him back if he's available? The simple answer is yes.
At his best, Amed was an above-average contact hitter who routinely turned singles into doubles with his hustle. He was one of the top hitters in the game in the second half of 2021 and throughout 2022, helping the Guardians reach the ALDS in his last full season in Cleveland.
Rosario has a .305/.331/.415 slash line with a .746 OPS in 81 games this season. The Guardians would love that sort of production out of their shortstop.
He was always known for his ability to hit left-handed pitching, which is still true, but Rosario also has been more than serviceable going up against right handed pitching as well. He’s hitting .292/.316/.386 in 171 at-bats against righties this season.
The key is that if Rosario returns to the Guardians, it won’t be in the same role he had during his first tenure.
The Rays were able to get the most out of Amed because they moved him around the diamond and found preferable matchups for him. Amed played 23 games at second base, 15 at third base, 14 at shortstop, and 20 in right field.
It also helps that Rosario had a tremendous reputation in the locker room during his time in Cleveland and was good friends with team MVP Jose Ramirez.
If Rosario is willing to play a similar utility role with Cleveland, he can certainly boost the Guardians' offense.