Takeaways From The Cleveland Guardians Series Loss To Padres
The Cleveland Guardians' start to the new season is not going as they wanted. After winning their opening series last weekend, the Guardians were swept in a three-game set by the San Diego Padres.
There's a lot to break down from this series. Here are three takeaways from the last three games.
Guardians Starters Must Throw Strikes
A key theme for Cleveland's starters in their series against the Padres was struggling to find the strike zone and losing command of their pitches.
Luiz Ortiz issued four walks, Logan Allen gave up five free passes to first base, and Ben Lively finished his start with two walks.
Against an elite lineup like the Padres', starters can't give away free base runners. San Diego took advantage of those free passes, and the scoreboard reflected that.
Command and pounding the strike zone aren't new areas of focus for Cleveland's pitching staff, but it still has to be an area of focus moving forward.
Guardians Have To Take Advantage Of Scoring Opportunities
The lack of Cleveland's offense was certainly an alarming takeaway from this series, but it's not like the Guardians weren't getting base runners.
They did record 18 hits during the series but also left 19 runners on base over the three games.
An even more concerning stat is that the Guardians hit .142 (2-for-14) with runners in scoring position. Both of those hits came in the second half of the series finale.
There's no reason to overreact to these numbers right now. The Guardians were one of the better teams in MLB last season with RISP.
However, it does highlight the need for Cleveland to take advantage of their scoring opportunities.
The Guardians Have An Elite Outfield Defense, But Infield Must Improve
Following this series, the Guardians definitely needed to improve in several areas, but one positive that stuck out was Cleveland's elite outfield defense.
Lane Thomas and Jhonkensy Noel each recorded outfield assists in the first game of the series. Steven Kwan added one more in Tuesday night's game. Thomas and Nolan Jones also made some nice sliding catches over the three games.
At some point, opposing teams will stop testing Cleveland's outfield, which is a group that has led MLB in assists since the start of 2022 with 99.
However, the infield's defense was not as stellar as the outfield. They uncharacteristically committed five errors in the series, and Stephen Vogt knows this wasn't normal for his team.
It's time for the Guardians to put these few rough games behind them, and look foward to the next series.
