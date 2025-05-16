The Cleveland Guardians Will Be Challenged On Upcoming Road Trip
After a slow start to the season, the Cleveland Guardians have flipped the script and firmly positioned themselves in the American League playoff race and contention with the AL Central.
However, this team won't stop being challenged, and one of their biggest tests of the season will start on Friday night.
The Guardians will open a three-series, 10-game road trip on Friday night when they take on the Cincinnati Reds. The next two stops will be against division rivals, the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers.
The Reds aren't playing their best brand of baseball right now, coming off a series loss to the Chicago White Sox, but there will be plenty of off-the-field narratives with Terry Francona managing against his former team for the first time.
Cleveland did beat the Twins in a four-game set earlier this season, but these two teams always play close games whenever they meet.
Plus, Minnesota has one of the hottest teams in baseball, having won 11 straight games heading into the weekend.
The headliner of this road trip is the last series against the Tigers.
Not only is this a rematch of the 2024 ALDS, but the Guardians and Tigers could enter their series with the top two records in the division and in the league.
The Guardians head into this difficult stretch with a respectable 25-18 record. However, much of that success has been at Progressive Field; Cleveland has an 11-10 record away from its home ballpark.
Coming off a solid homestand and preparing for one of the longest road trips of the season, Stephen Vogt said, "We're playing good baseball. We're pitching really well.
"I love where our group is. I think we're trending in the right direction. We've had a crazy schedule, this has been a lot, and now, here we go again, 13 [games] in a row."
This 10-game road trip, during which the Guardians will face multiple tough opponents, will not be easy for them, but tests such as this one make teams better in the long run.
As Vogt said, Cleveland is playing a solid brand of baseball right now, but they're never satisfied.
The next three series will be challenging, but they will also be a great indicator of where the Guardians still need to grow as a team.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: This Cleveland Guardians Slugger Has Never Been So Unlucky
MORE: Cleveland Legend Joins Guardians Organization In Intriguing Role
MORE: How Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan is Like Yankees' Aaron Judge
MORE: Three Candidates To Enter Guardians' Rotation Amid Injury News
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Slightly Climb In Latest Power Rankings