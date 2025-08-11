These Guardians Are Picking It Up At The Perfect Time
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the best teams in baseball since the All-Star Break, and are right back in the American League playoff picture, even with a 10-game losing streak on their 2025 resume.
Cleveland’s resurgence has been a true team effort, but there have been a couple of players who have specifically been picking it up for the Guardians at the perfect time. Let’s break down who a few of those players are.
Kyle Manzardo
Kyle Manzardo had a strong start to the season, but went through a mini-slump at the end of May through June. Remember, this is still his first full season in the big leagues. It’s not uncommon for a player to go through an adjustment period.
Manzardo has fought through, made adjustments, is has been arguably Cleveland’s best hitter over the last month.
Since July 11, Manzardo has a .343/.440/.686 slash line with a 209 wRC+. He’s hit seven home runs, including a multi-home run game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
The Guardians were always going to need Manzardo to be one of the top hitters in their lineup if they hoped to reach the playoffs this season. It’s no surprise that as the left-handed hitter has gotten it going at the plate, Cleveland has gotten itself right back in the postseason hunt.
Brayan Rocchio
Brayan Rocchio has received a lot of love over the last month, and he deserves it. After an abysmal start to the season, he went down to the minors, used it as a reset, and came back up to the MLB level as a new player.
Since he was called up on July 1, Rocchio has hit .282/.325/.427. Stephen Vogt has loved how he’s hit towards the backend of the batting order, playing the key role of turning over the lineup to Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, and whoever else is hitting second in the lineup.
Plus, Rocchio has transitioned nicely to being Cleveland’s everyday second baseman.
Bo Naylor
Offense has never been Bo Naylor’s biggest strength at the big-league level. He’s shown flashes of being a productive MLB hitter, but has always struggled with consistency.
However, Naylor made some mechanical adjustments to his swing, emphasizing simplicity, and he’s looked like a new player ever since.
Stephen Vogt spoke about these adjustments on July 23, and since then, Bo has tallied six extra base hits, recorded a hard hit rate of 37.9 percent.
Catching is always going to be da defense-minded position for the Guardians. So, if they’re getting above-average production from their primary backstop, it’s going to make Cleveland’s lineup feel much longer for opposing pitching staffs.
Nic Enright
It only seems fair to highlight one of the members of the pitching staff who has stepped up in the wake of Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase’s leave. Cade Smith and Hunter Gaddis have experience in high-leverage situations, so it's great to see them continuing to succeed.
A pitcher who has really been picking it up at the perfect time is Nic Enright, who has been a lifesaver for Cleveland’s bullpen over the last few weeks. He’s pitched 9.0 innings in his last seven games, allowing just two earned runs. Both of those came in the same appearance against the Athletics.
Enright is also following the Golden Rule of big league relievers: don’t let free runners reach base. Since June 24, the right-hander has a 0.89 WHIP and a 26.5 percent strikeout rate.
These impressive stats culminated in New York when Enright logged his first career save in extra innings against the Mets.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians' John Means Takes Encouraging Step Toward MLB Return
MORE: Takeaways From Cleveland Guardians Series Win Over Chicago White Sox
MORE: Guardians Promote Travis Bazzana, Other Top Prospects To Next Level
MORE: Brayan Rocchio Has Been Key Piece To Guardians' Resurgence
MORE: Guardians' Tyler Naquin Describes Ongoing Transformation To Pitcher