Guardians Promote Travis Bazzana, Other Top Prospects To Next Level
The Cleveland Guardians organization was incredibly active on the transaction front on Sunday afternoon, promoting a plethora of prospects to the next level.
Here is a breakdown of some of the team’s top prospects who have been promoted.
Travis Bazzana - Promoted To Triple-A
Travis Bazzana is inching closer to making his highly anticipated MLB debut. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft started the season at Double-A, but is being promoted to the Columbus Clippers Triple-A.
Bazzana has missed a lot of time this season due to an oblique injury, but when the second baseman has been on the field, he’s shown why he’s the Guardians’ top prospect in the system.
In 51 games at Double-A this season, Bazzana has a .256/.364/.426 slash line and a .790 OPS.
If the 22-year-old continues to play at this level at Triple-A, it’ll be interesting to see how quickly he could be wearing a Guardians uniform.
Cooper Ingle - Promoted To Triple-A
Another prospect joining Bazzana at Triple-A Columbus is Cooper Ingle, Cleveland’s No. 6-ranked prospect. The catcher has not only been one of the best hitters at Double-A, but also one of the best offensive players in Cleveland’s farm system this season.
With the RubberDucks this season, Ingle has an .834 OPS and a 149 wRC+.
With the 23-year-old playing one of the most important defensive positions on the field, it’s hard to see the Guardians rushing him to the big leagues. Based on his timeline, Ingle could be an option for Cleveland in the second half of the 2026 season.
Ralphy Velazquez - Promoted To Double-A
Ralphy Velazquez’s minor league career got off to a slow start, but he was only 18 years old when the Guardians selected him in the first round of the 2023 draft.
After spending over a full calendar year at High-A, the Guardians are promoting the first baseman to Double-A Akron.
Velazquez's stats over the last month prove why he’s ready to face pitching at the next level. Since July 1, Ralphy has a .316/.395/.535 slash line with an OPS of .930.
The key with Velazquez will still be patience, given that he’s still just 20, but he's showing encouraging signs in his development.
Jacob Cozart - Promoted To Double-A
The same night the Guardians selected Bazzana, they also selected another promising hitter in Jacob Cozart. The catcher was assigned to High-A at the end of 2024, which is also where he spent the entirety of the 2025 season up to this point.
Now, with Ingle’s promotion, there’s a spot for Cozart on Akron’s Double-A roster.
Cozart is mostly known for his defense, but he’s also slugged seven home runs and 12 doubles this season.
Full List Of The Guardians’ Minor League Transactions
