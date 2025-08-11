Guardians' John Means Takes Encouraging Step Toward MLB Return
The Cleveland Guardians' pitching staff has been largely solid over the last few months. However, they could be getting an All-Star arm back in the rotation before the end of the season as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery, and no, his name isn’t Shane Bieber.
John Means took a massive step in his rehab process over the weekend, pitching 2.0 innings in a bridge game at the Cleveland Arizona Complex. (Bridge games are what are played between the ACL and AFL.)
Cleveland signed Means to a one-year contract with a team option for the 2026 season last February.
Yes, it’s nice to hear that Means didn’t give up a run in his first appearance in a game in over a year. The most important aspect is how the pitcher felt while he was throwing the ball. According to manager Stephen Vogt, the 32-year-old “pitched really well,” but also “felt great.”
Means will still be evaluated by the team’s medical staff in Arizona, but he could be on his way to joining one of the team’s affiliates for an official rehab assignment in the very near future. If all of that goes well and he doesn’t experience any setbacks, the lefty could make an appearance in a Guardians uniform by the end of the season.
It’s exciting to think about the idea of Cleveland adding a former All-Star to their rotation in the middle of a potential playoff push.
However, Vogt stressed, “We have to finish the rehab. There's no rushing it. We don't have a date in mind or anything like that. So it’s step by step. But in a perfect world, he's back healthy and he could be an option for us down the stretch,” (quote via MLB.com’s Tim Stebbins.)
When Means has been on the mound, he’s been one of the best pitchers in MLB since he debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in 2018. The left-hander owns a career 3.68 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP in 78 games (73 starts).
The keyword with that is “when.”
Unfortunately, Means has suffered a number of injuries throughout his career, even before undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2024. He only pitched in four games in 2024, four games in 2023, two games in 2022, and 26 games in 2021.
This injury history is one of the reasons Vogt is stressing his rehab can’t be rushed, even if the team is in a pitching pinch at the end of the season.
That said, it’s exciting to think about what Cleveland’s rotation could look like by the end of September, and Means playing a key role on the pitching staff, possibly into the 2026 season.
