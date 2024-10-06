Three Guardians Who Must Start ALDS Game 2 vs. Detroit
The Cleveland Guardians may have won Game 1 of the ALDS, but it's only going to get more difficult from here. The Detroit Tigers will have their ace and Cy Young front-runner, Tarik Skubal, on the mound for Game 2 on Monday and he presents plenty of challenges for Cleveland.
However, Cleveland does have some players who have hit Skubal well during their careers. These are three Guardians who must start against Detroit in Game 2 if Cleveland wants to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.
David Fry
David Fry was streaky throughout the regular season, but even when struggling at the plate, he always hit left-handed pitching well. Fry had a .287/.430/.566 slash line with an OPS of .996, including nine home runs and nine doubles.
Fry is someone who needs to be in the starting lineup with Skubal on the mound. He saw Detroit's starter earlier this season and recorded one hit against him in three at-bats, and historically has demolished lefties.
Austin Hedges
Bo Naylor is the team's primary catcher, but Stephen Vogt has started Austin Hedges at times when the opposing team starts a southpaw. This should be the case yet again in Game 2, with Hedges starting behind the plate.
Let's forget about all of Hedges' offensive stats this season and just look at how he's hit against Skubal during his career. Hedges has eight different at-bats against Detroit's starter and has recorded three hits and an RBI. He's also only struck out once, demonstrating a solid feel of Skubal's strike zone.
Once the Tigers starter is done, Vogt can pinch-hit Bo and get him back behind the plate. However, Hedges needs to begin the game at catcher.
Tyler Freeman
The Guardians made a shocking decision to leave Angel Martinez off the ALDS roster and instead bring back Tyler Freeman.
There may be a reason for this: Freeman is another Guardian who has seen Skubal well during his career. The utility player doesn't have great splits against lefties, but he does have three hits in six at-bats against Skubal.
This start could come at shortstop or in the outfield. Vogt did say Freeman's versatility was also one of the factors for having him on the playoff roster.