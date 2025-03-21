Three More Guardians Who Deserve A Contract Extension
The Cleveland Guardians typically aren't big players in free agency and rely on the talent that's already within their organization to help them compete each year.
Earlier this offseason, we looked at three players who deserve contract extensions from the Guardians. That list included Steven Kwan, Kyle Manzardo, and Tanner Bibee.
Let's look at three more players worthy of securing to a long-term deal.
Lane Thomas
Lane Thomas is heading into the last year of team control, which is typically when the Guardians look to trade players of the same status.
However, Thomas remains on the roster, and the organization could make a smart choice by finding a way to keep him long-term.
Cleveland has had a revolving door in the outfield really for the last decade (outside of Steven Kwan). The Guardians desperately need more offense from this position group, and Thomas can supply just that.
The 29-year-old has a career batting average of .247, a .741 OPS, and 107 OPS+.
Instead of trading Thomas at some point this season or letting him walk in free agency, the Guardians should at least try to make a key piece to this team for years to come.
Cade Smith
It's hard to believe that this time last year, Cade Smith didn't have a guaranteed spot on Cleveland's roster; he was fighting for a spot in the bullpen along with a number of other arms.
Now, Smith is viewed as one of the best young relievers in baseball.
Even though Smith in is still pre-arbitration seasons, seeking a deal that would give him a set dollar amount into those unguaranteed years could ease everyone's mind and just let him focus on baseball.
Perhaps an extension wouldn't come until the spring of 2026, but it's still worth starting the conversation right now.
Gavin Williams
Gavin Williams still has the potential to be the ace of the staff at some point in his career, but due to his lack of experience and injuries, we haven't seen that out of him yet.
Williams missed half of 2024 with an elbow injury and continued to play catch-up for the second half of the season.
The good news is that that righty looks incredible so far during spring training.
Given Cleveland's current and future starting pitching depth and Williams's injury history, it could make sense for both sides to find a compromise on a contract extension that will give everyone some assurance moving forward.
