Who Will Play First Base For The Cleveland Guardians In 2025?
The Cleveland Guardians have made tough decisions over the first month of the offseason. One of those was trading away Josh Naylor, Cleveland's All-Star first baseman last season.
This trade has multiple repercussions, but the biggest is who takes over as the Guardian's primary first baseman.
Kyle Manzardo
Right when Naylor was traded, Kyle Manzardo's name likely jumped to the front of the minds of Cleveland fans.
The Guardians acquired Manzardo at the 2021 trade deadline but didn't make his major league debut until the beginning of the 2022 season.
Manzardo didn't play great in his first stint with the big league club. However, he was called back up on September 1 and looked like a different player at the plate. He hit .270/.333/.540 with a .873 OPS in the final 23 games of the regular season.
The only contingency here is that Manzardo was primarily used as a designated hitter and appeared in six games at first base his rookie season.
Perhaps trading Naylor will finally pave the wave for Kyle Manzardo to get more time there.
Carlos Santana
What could complicate Manzardo's playing time at first is who the Guardians added to their roster after the trade.
Almost immediately after the Naylor trade news broke, the team also reportedly signed veteran first baseman Carlos Santana to a one-year deal.
Santana will be another option for Stephen Vogt to use on the right side of the infield. The 38-year-old won his first Gold Glove at first base following the 2024 season and still has the talent to be an everyday player.
Santana, or Slamtana as he became known during his first stint in Cleveland, also had a solid offensive season finish the year with a 114 wRC+.
Jhonkensy Noel
Another interesting option for the Guardians is Jhonkensy Noel, who Chris Antonetti even admitted could see some playing time at first base in 2025.
The most likely scenario for Noel playing first is as a late-game substitution or in another versatility move. Still, depending on how the season goes, he could be an option.
At this point in the offseason, it makes the most sense to see Santana get most of the playing time at first base, being fresh off a Gold Glove award.
However, Santana will be 39 on Opening Day, so he likely won't play all 162 games next season. When Santana isn't playing first, Manzardo could get his opportunity to play on the field.