Young Guardians Fielder Could Still Have Key Role This Season
The offseason dialogue surrounding the Cleveland Guardians has focused on their trades and the proven big-league players they parted ways with.
However, this team still has plenty of exciting young talent on their roster. Angel Martinez is one player who hasn't received much attention this offseason but could play a key role on the Guardians in 2025.
Martinez, 22, made his big league debut on June 22. He came up through Cleveland's system as a middle infielder but transitioned to an outfielder, where he saw most of his playing time with the Guardians.
Yes, Cleveland does have a void to fill at second base following the Andres Gimenez trade. It would make some sense to give Martinez an opportunity to revert back to a natural position and give him an opportunity there.
However, with other internal options, such as Juan Brito, Gabriel Arias, Tyler Freeman, and eventually Travis Bazzana, it makes the most sense to use Martinez as a versatile outfielder.
There still could be just as many opportunities, possibly even more, for Martinez to show his value as an outfielder rather than an infielder.
Cleveland's outfield still has plenty of questions and holes in it, and they're in desperate need of some more offensive production outside from Steven Kwan.
Lane Thomas could be the Guardian's everyday outfielder, but will his batting splits limit him to a platoon role? Jhonkensy Noel still has potential as a power hitter, but the high strikeout rate is still a concern. Does Will Brennan finally become a productive and consistent hitter in 2025?
If Martinez proves he can be a productive hitter, Stephen Vogt will have no choice but to find him a role on this team.
Vogt has also said in the past how versatility is the best way for young players to find playing time with an established team.
With this in mind, the Guardians could also use Martinez as a "super-utility" player who could give some of Cleveland's stars, such as Jose Ramirez or Kwan, days off when needed. He has put in work and both the outfield and infield this offseason, which could hint at what role Martinez could have in 2025.
Martinez finished his rookie season with a .232/.298/.338 slashline, including a .636 OPS. He hit three home runs, seven doubles, and drove in 11 RBI in 151 at-bats.
The most encouraging part of Martinez's rookie season was his two-and-a-half-week stretch from July 4 to July 21, when he hit .260/.373/.440 with a wRC+ 137.
Yes, it's a small sample size. But it still shows the type of productive hitter he can be when everything comes together.
If Martinez comes into Spring Training swinging a hot bat, just like he did in 2024, the Guardians may have to make some tough decisions to make sure he's on the Opening Day roster.