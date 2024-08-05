Cleveland Baseball Insider

Projecting the Ideal Cleveland Guardians' Playoff Lineup

If the MLB Playoffs started today, here's what an ideal Cleveland Guardians lineup would look like:

Dylan Feltovich

Aug 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry (6) celebrates with first baseman Josh Naylor (22) and third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) after hitting a three-run home run as Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) looks on during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry (6) celebrates with first baseman Josh Naylor (22) and third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) after hitting a three-run home run as Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) looks on during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

We are officially heading into the dog days of the MLB season, and teams are beginning to find their place amongst the entire league.

Here's what the Cleveland Guardians' lineup could look like during the postseason:

The Starting Lineup

1. Steven Kwan, LF

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan
Aug 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Steven Kwan (38) rounds third base en route to scoring during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

There's no doubt that Steven Kwan would be leading off for the Guardians come playoff time. The All-Star is batting .333 this season, which ranks second in the MLB.

2. Lane Thomas, RF

Cleveland Guardians outfielde Lane Thomas
Aug 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas (8) slides into second with a double during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Despite recently joining the Guardians, Lane Thomas' veteran experience makes him a prime candidate to bat second. The recent trade deadline acquisition is batting .247 with 16 doubles in 2024.

3. Jose Ramirez, 3B

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez
Aug 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Like Kwan up top, Jose Ramirez will be slotted in the 3-hole for the rest of the season. Nobody on the Guardians come close to matching his production in 2024.

4. Josh Naylor, 1B

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor
Aug 4, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) runs the bases after hitting three run home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports / David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland's "big three" of Kwan, Ramirez, and Josh Naylor are seemingly locks for the Guardians postseason lineup, as Naylor provides power to a lineup that lacks juice.

5. David Fry, DH

Cleveland Guardians David Fry
Jun 23, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher David Fry (6) hits a RBI single in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

After being named to the AL All-Star team this season, David Fry continues to prove why he should be consistently featured in the starting lineup. The right-handed hitter is batting .279 this season with 38 RBI in 2024.

6. Angel Martinez, CF

Cleveland Guardians rooki Angel Martinez
Jul 14, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians third base Angel Martinez (1) looks on while on deck to bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Angel Martinez has been phenomenal in his rookie season. The former No. 8 overall prospect is batting .243 since making his debut, and has shown signs of being a star in the making.

7. Andres Gimenez, 2B

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez
Jun 27, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) makes a diving play on a ground ball in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Gimenez has faced his ups and downs this season, but the second basemen has been on a tear recently. He is currently riding a nine-game hit streak, while going 11-for-34 during the stretch.

8. Daniel Schneemann, SS

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Daniel Schneemann
Jul 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Daniel Schneemann (10) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

If you had to make the lineup for the playoffs, Daniel Schneemann should get the start over Brayan Rocchio at shortstop. Schneemann struggled during the month of July, but his 3-for-7 performance against the Baltimore Orioles is a positive sign of him getting back to his normal self.

9. Bo Naylor, C

Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor
Jul 24, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) celebrates while scoring in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

What's better than one Naylor in the Guardians' lineup? Two Naylors!

Bo Naylor may not be lighting up the stat sheet, but at times this year, he's been the juice that Cleveland has needed to win a ballgame. The young catcher would likely rotate with Austin Hedges for the starting catcher spot, but Naylor offers better offensive production.

The Starting Pitching Rotation

If the playoffs started today, the Guardians' main concern would be starting pitching.

Tanner Bibee was scratched from his most recent start due to shoulder tightness, according to Mandy Bell. He is expected to be back later this week. Bibee has clearly established himself as the team's best starter, and luckily, he should be healthy for the actual playoffs.

Outside of Bibee, Cleveland would likely roll with Ben Lively and Gavin Williams. The two right-handers have locked down the top of the rotation for the majority of the season. 

That leaves one open spot, as manager Stephen Vogt would probably cut the rotation to four starters. Newly-acquired veteran Alex Cobb could fill the void, but it all comes down to how he pitches during the next couple months.

Matthew Boyd, Carlos Carrasco, and Joey Cantillo are also in the running for the fourth spot if Cobb has any setbacks in his recovery. Boyd has yet to pitch in 2024, and Carrasco has been sporadic in his starts this season.

Published
Dylan Feltovich

DYLAN FELTOVICH