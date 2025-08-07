3 Cleveland Guardians Prospects Improving Their Stock

Another tremendous start for Cleveland #Guardians 22yr old LHP prospect Josh Hartle tonight as he tossed six scoreless innings allowing just two hits while striking out three Wisconsin batters!



Line - 6.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO



(70 Pitches 47 Strikes)



Last five starts:



-… pic.twitter.com/RSRSGHh4C6