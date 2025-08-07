3 Cleveland Guardians Prospects Improving Their Stock
The Cleveland Guardians are currently in the thick of a playoff hunt, but it’s never too soon to look ahead at some of the prospects who could impact the big-league team down the line.
Here are three Guardians prospects who are currently improving their stock within the organization.
Ralphy Velazquez (High-A, Lake County Captains)
Ralphy Velazquez was Cleveland’s first-round pick during the 2024 draft, but the first baseman got off to a slow start to his minor league career. However, it’s important to remember that he’s still only 20 years old.
Velazquez has looked much better during the 2025 season, recording a slash line of .237/.312/.451 with an OPS of .762.
Over the last month, Velazquez has especially looked like a top prospect, posting a .886 OPS and wRC+ of 146, including 10 extra-base hits.
At the point in the year, it makes sense for Ralphy to continue hitting well and gain more confidence in himself at High-A, and have the organization consider a promotion to Double-A at the beginning of the 2026 minor league campaign.
LHP Josh Hartle (High-A, Lake County Captains)
One of the key pieces the Guardians got in the Andres Gimenez-Spencer Horwitz series of trades last offseason was LHP Josh Hartle.
The starting pitcher was one of the Pittsburgh Pirates' highly touted young arms, and Hartle’s development has continued to improve since joining Cleveland.
In his 20 starts at High-A this season, Hartle has a 2.60 ERA, 3.13 FIP, and a 1.07 WHIP. One of the left-hander's biggest concerns before being drafted was his command, but Hartle has thrown a strike rate of 63 percent in the Guardians organization.
It would be nice if Hartle could improve some of his strikeout numbers. Right now, he’s averaging just under one punchout per inning. Still, there’s a lot to like about what the 22-year-old could eventually develop into.
OF Alfonsin Rosario (Double-A, Akron RubberDucks)
The Guardians just transferred Alfonsin Rosario to Double-A after spending the first part of the 2025 season at High-A, and that promotion was well-earned for the 21-year-old.
In 82 games at High-A this year, Rosario slashed .268/.362/.490 with an OPS of .933. He was able to do all of that while keeping his strikeout rate relatively low (25.1 percent). There’s also a lot to like about what Rosario can provide on defense as well.
He may not be Cleveland’s highest-ranked prospect yet, but Rosario is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young players to watch develop in the Guardians’ farm system.
