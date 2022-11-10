Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Guardians Top 50 Prospects Update, No. 49 OF Jorge Burgos

As the Cleveland Guardians organization prepares for their off-season decisions and moves, there’s no better time to bring you our Cleveland Baseball Insiders top 50 prospects end of the season update!

No. 49 Jorge Burgos - OF

2022 Stats

Bio

Burgos signed with Cleveland as an international free agent back in 2019 out of Barquisimeto, Venezuela. At the time he was not considered a high impact international signing and has come on as a bit of a sleeper within the system. Burgos really exploded onto the scene in 2021, splitting time in the Arizona Rookie League and with Low-A Lynchburg. Before his promotion to Lynchburg, he was leading the ACL with a .353 average over 31 games with a .924 OPS. He finished the season hitting .293 over his final 23 games of the season at Lynchburg.

2022 Season

Burgos led Low-A Lynchburg this season in hits (110), RBI's (66) and average at .278 over 105 games played. Over his final 60 games on the season, he hit .290 with a .377 on base percentage. His .278 average was tied for second best amongst all qualified batters in the Guardians system only trailing OF Will Brennan. While his 368 on-base percentage was good for seventh best in the farm system.

Scouting Report

Burgos uses the whole field and along with his mature approach and high contact rate that helps him hit for a higher average. Currently he displays gap power, and his overall power projection may be his only weakness in his hit tool. Still just only 20 years of age and with his 6'0 frame he still has time and ability to add more power to his profile.

Burgos has average to above average speed but has an above average baseball IQ which helps him on the base paths. He has just an average arm on defense but has the ability to play all three outfield positions starting 64 games in right field, 19 games in center field and 16 games in right field during the 2022 season.

2023 and Future Outlook

Burgos should start the 2023 season with High-A Lake County with a chance for a promotion to Double-A Akron later in the season. Burgos ceiling in the future could be an average MLB regular at a corner outfield position or a 4th outfielder.

