Guardians Farm Report: Bibee Shines On The Mound In Captains Victory

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Tuesday was the first day of the 2022 season where all seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus would find themselves in a big hole after the first inning as starter Adam Scott could only get one out surrendering five runs on four hits and a couple of walks before getting removed from the game.

The Clippers would cut the lead to 7-to-5 after the sixth innings. Columbus scoring came on a two-run home run off the bat of Bobby Bradley in the fourth, a two-run single by Will Brennan in the fifth and an RBI triple by Bryan Lavastida in the sixth.

Unfortunately, that would be as close as the Clippers would get as they would lose the series opener falling 9-to-6 to the Indians. With the loss Columbus drops to 33-22 on the year.

Top Performers:

Bobby Bradley 3-4 2R HR 2RBI BB

Bryan Lavastida 2-5R 2B 3B RBI

Mitchell Tolman 2-4 R 2B

Will Brennan 1-4 2RBI BB

Will Benson 1-4 R 2B

Eli Lingos 1.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

With the RubberDucks trailing 3-to-2 in the ninth inning with a runner on first Victor Nova hitting .135 on the season would step up and double to center field tying the game up at three runs apiece.

The Ducks bullpen would hold Somerset scoreless in the bottom of the ninth inning sending the game into extra innings.

Brayan Rocchio would the runner placed on second base to start the 10th inning for Akron. The Patriots would strikeout George Valera and induce Micah Pries to groundout.

Now with two outs Chris Roller who entered the game hitting under .200 on the season would come up clutch driving Rocchio home on a triple which would turn out to be the eventual game winning run.

Reliever Jerson Ramirez would get the final three outs in the bottom of the 10th to earn the win. Akron improves to 30-22 on the season with the extra inning win.

Top Performers:

Chris Roller 2-5 R 3B RBI

Bo Naylor 2-3 2(2B) BB

Victor Nova 1-4 2B RBI

George Valera 1-5 R

Hunter Gaddis 5.2(IP) 5H 3R 3ER 4BB 4SO

Jerson Ramirez 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 0SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

Coming off his worst start to his young career Lake County starter Tanner Bibee would bounce back in a big way throwing seven and a third scoreless innings allowing just two hits while striking out eight TinCap batters.

Bibee was topping out at a season high 99 miles per hour on the radar gun last night as well. He lowered his ERA to 2.45 on the season.

Locked in a pitcher's duel both teams would hold each other scoreless through regulation and send the game into extra innings.

The Captains would plate three runs in the top of the 10th inning first on a two-run base hit by catcher Mike Amditis followed by the third running coming across the plate on a wild pitch.

The TinCaps would put two runs across in their half of the 10th inning, but Lake County was able to stop the bleeding and take the victory by a final of 3-to-2. With the win The Captains move to 27-24 on the year.

Top Performers:

Mike Amditis 1-4 R 2RBI

Christian Cairo 1-3 R BB SB

Petey Halpin 1-4 R

Angel Martinez 1-3 2B

Tanner Bibee 7.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 8SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg would hold a 2-to-0 lead through the first six innings of the game in large part due to the tremendous start by Trenton Denholm who would strikeout a career high 10 batters over four and two thirds scoreless innings. Denholm was dealing and was yet another Guardians pitcher who saw a season high velocity mark as he would top out at 98 miles per hour in the game.

The Hillcats two runs would come off the bat of catcher Richard Paz who would drive in the teams first run with an RBI double in the fourth inning and add his second RBI on a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Fredericksburg would only score in one inning on the night platting three runs in the seventh inning off Hillcats reliever Juan Zapata. The three runs would be enough however as the Nationals would hold Lynchburg scoreless the rest of the game winning by a final of 3-to-2.

With the loss Lynchburg falls to 28-23 on the season.

Top Performers:

Richard Paz 1-3 2B 2RBI

Junior Sanquintin 2-4 R

Isaiah Greene 0-2 2BB

Milan Tolentino 0-2 2BB

Trenton Denholm 4.2(IP) 5H 0R 0ER 1BB 10SO

Arizona Rookie League Guardians

The storyline of the game for the ACL Guardians who would move to 2-0 on the season was 19-year-old starting pitcher Yorman Gomez. Gomez making his first start on the 2022 season would throw four and two thirds scoreless no-hit innings allowing just one walk while striking out a career high nine Cubs on the night.

The ACL Guardians offense would put up their seven runs in the first four innings of the game platting two in the first and five in the fourth.

18-year-old shortstop Angel Genao would reach base three times in the game on two hits and a walk including a double. For Genao he extends his on-base streak to 39 straight games dating back to last season.

Catcher Manuel Mejias would drive in two more runs in the game after driving in two runs on opening night on a two-run home run.

Top Performers:

Angel Genao 2-4 2R 2B BB

Manuel Mejias 1-3 2RBI BB

Esteban Gonzalez 1-4 2R RBI BB SB

Fran Alduey 1-4 R RBI 2SB

Maick Collado 1-4 RBI

Wilfredo Antunez 0-1 R 3BB 2SB

Yorman Gomez 4.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 9SO

Jack DeGroat 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Brian Eichhorn 1.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The DSL Guardians improve to 2-0 on the season putting up nine runs against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

DSL Guardians 17-year-old third baseman Jeffrey Mercedes would homer making his pro-debut collecting his first career hit and home run in his first game.

Catcher Jose Cedeno would drive in three runs just one day after his five RBI game the day before. The 17-year-old Cedeno has 8 RBI's over his first two career games.

The DSL Guardians left-handed pitcher Kenny Pinto had a strong season debut throwing four scoreless frames allowing just two hits while striking out five.

Top Performers:

Yefri Mercedes 1-2 R HR 2RBI 2BB

Jose Cedeno 3-5 3R 3RBI

Moises Molero 1-3 2R 2BB

Alberto Mendez 2-4 R BB

Erickson Sarita 2-5 2B RBI

Jose Gomez 1-4 R 3B RBI

Nelson Aaranguren 1-3 R RBI

Kenny Pinto 4.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 3BB 5SO

Luis Garcia 2.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO (W)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

This was your classic Dominican Summer League ugly game as both teams did score a combined 38 runs on only 28 hits as there were 13 errors in the game to go along with 19 walks.

The DSL Guardians Red team did have two players hit their first home runs of their professional career in top 17-year-old OF prospect Jaison Chourio and another highly regarded prospect in 17-year-old third baseman Yanki Jean-Baptiste.

With the loss the DSL Guardians Red squad are now 0-2 to start the year.

Top Performers:

Jaison Chourio 1-5 2R HR 4RBI BB

Yanki Jean-Baptiste 1-6 3R HR RBI

Rafael Ramirez 2-2 2R 2B RBI SB

Emmerson Purroy 1-4 R 3B RBI BB

Pedro Hernandez 2-6 2R 2B SB

Victor Izturis 1-4 R RBI BB

Kevin Rivas 1-4 2R RBI BB

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Farm Report: Genao Impressive In Arizona Complex League Debut

Guardians To Promote 2021 First Round Pick Williams to Double-A Akron

Emmanuel Clase Should Be An All-Star This Season

The Guardians Have A Chance To Gain Ground In The Division This Week

What We Learned About The Guardians: June 6

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI