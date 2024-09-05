Recent Guardians Draft Pick Ranked As Top Five Prospect In MLB
The Cleveland Guardians are regarded as having one of the best farm systems in baseball. Many prospects are to thank for that reputation, but one in particular stands above the rest and is also one of the top prospects in baseball.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently compiled a list of who he views as the top 50 prospects in the game. The Guardians had one player appear on this list, and that was the No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 draft, Traivs Bazzana, whom Bowden ranked as the fourth overall prospect in baseball.
Here's what the analyst had to saw about Bazzana's current overview:
"Travis Bazzana was the first pick in this year’s draft because he had the best hit tool in the class. His hitting brings back memories of Joe Mauer and Mark Teixeira when they were drafted in the first round in 2001. Bazzana has elite plate discipline, electric bat speed and special barrel awareness — and he’s a threat on the basepaths. I also like that he hits lefties and righties equally well."
Bazzana's appearance this high up on anyone's prospect ranking list should come as no surprise to no one. He was widely regarded as one of the best hitters in the 2024 MLB Draft and has the overall skill set to be an All-Star caliber player in the big leagues.
Bazzana has currently played in 24 games with the Lake County Captains (High-A). In those appearances, he has a .233/.367/.411 slash line with an OPS of .778. This includes seven doubles and three home runs.
It'll be interesting to see how long the Guardians keep Bazzana down in the minors, given he's already 22 years old. Will we see Bowden's fourth-ranked prospect make their big league debut in 2025?