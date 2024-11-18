These Top Guardians Prospects Could Be Eligible For MLB's Rule 5 Draft
The Cleveland Guardians have some big decisions to make within their organization in the coming days. The deadline for adding players to the 40-man roster or potentially leaving them exposed to MLB's Rule 5 Draft is November 19.
Per MLB Pipeline, four players among the Guardians' top-30 prospects could become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft if they aren't added to the 40-man roster by Tuesday.
Doug Nikhazy (Guardians No. 24 Prospect)
The Guardians drafted Doug Nikhazy out of the University Of Mississippi in the second round (58th overall) of the 2021 amateur draft.
Nikhazy, 25, has a minor league career ERA of 3.90 and a 1.38 WHIP.
After being promoted to Triple-A during the second half of his 2024 season, Nikhazy makes a compelling case that he should be added to Cleveland's 40-man roster before the deadline.
Nikhazy had a 2.87 ERA with the Columbus Clippers and a 1.13 in 14 appearances (13 starts).
Petey Halpin (Guardians No. 26 Prospect)
Cleveland drafted Petey Halpin out of high school with the 95th overall pick of the 2020 draft.
Halpin, 22, spent the entire 2023 and 2024 seasons at Double-A. At that level, he hit .239/.313/.384 with a .731 OPS, including 21 home runs. Halpin has demonstrated more potential in the outfield, with some highlight-defensive plays.
Ryan Webb (Guardians No. 27 Prospect)
Cleveland selected Ryan Webb with the 125th overall selection in the 2021 draft.
Webb was promoted to Triple-A at the end of the 2024 season, where he finished the year. He made seven starts with the Columbus Clippers, recording a 2.60 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.
Franco Aleman (Guardians No. 30 Prospect)
As another 2021 draft pick, Aleman was selected in the 10th round.
The 24-year-old appeared in 24 games at Triple-A in 2024 and pitched 22.2 innings, posting a 1.99 ERA and 1.06 WHIP.
Cleveland's Other Rule 5 Draft Eligible Prospects
Nikhazy, Halpin, Webb, and Aleman are just some of the prospects the Guardians could risk losing this winter. According to FanGraphs' RosterResource, Cleveland has 43 players who could become Rule-5 eligible.