Guardians Reporter Compares Cleveland Prospect To Jose Ramirez

One Cleveland Guardians reporter has massive praise for one of the organization's top prospects.

Tommy Wild

Apr 3, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Clippers third baseman Juan Brito (24) warms up prior to the Opening Day game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Huntington Park.
Apr 3, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Clippers third baseman Juan Brito (24) warms up prior to the Opening Day game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Huntington Park. / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK
When the Cleveland Guardians traded away Andres Gimenez over the offseason, many fans were shocked with the move.

However, this front office has a reputation for making the right moves at the right time considering a player's age, ability, health, and value.

The Gimenez deal could fall right into that category as the Guardians have several Major League ready prospects knocking on the door.

One of those is their eighth-ranked prospect Juan Brito who could very well be the team's starting second baseman on Opening Day and has tremendous upside as a big league hitter.

Guardians on-field reporter Andre Knott recently made an appearnce on ESPN Cleveland and compared Brito to Cleveland's very own superstar Jose Ramirez.

"The first comparison is, [Brito] has a little bit of Jose Ramirez in him. He's a scrapper. He's a guy you look at and you kind of go, 'eh.' Then you watch him have four or five at-bats and you go, 'Oh, I want that kid up every at-bat."

No, Knott isn't saying that Brito is going become one of the best all-around MLB players of the decade or is destined to be a future Hall of Famer.

But Brito and Ramirez do each have a similar playstyles, and the 23-year-old could have a massive impact on the Guardians this season.

In fact, Knott also predicted that Brito would start the season at second base for the Guardians.

"He's going to get the first nod at second base, I believe," proclaimed Knott. "He's going to be a guy we watch throughout Spring Training from the very beginning. He's going to get an opportunity to play second base.

Juan Brito gets ready to swing
RubberDucks Juan Brito gets ready to swing during a game Aug. 31 against the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park in Akron. / Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK

Knott has been around the Guardians, and Ramirez, almost a decade now. He's seen a players come through Cleveland on several very good teams.

Him comparing Brito to Ramirez should make fans incredibly exctied for what they could get from the young fielder this year.

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

