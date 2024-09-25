Guardians’ Top Outfield Prospect Headlines Arizona Fall League Roster
With the Minor League Baseball season concluding on Saturday, September 28 with the Triple-A National Championship, the player development offseason is near.
But a handful of Cleveland Guardians prospects are set to play additional games this fall.
On Tuesday, MLB.com announced the rosters for the 2024 Arizona Fall League, with six Cleveland prospects representing the Guardians for the Surprise Saguaros.
Headlining Cleveland’s group will be outfielder Chase DeLauter. The 2022 first-round pick is currently MLB Pipeline’s second-ranked Guardians prospect and 39th-ranked MLB prospect. In 39 games between rookie ball (injury rehab), Double-A Akron, and Triple-A Columbus this season, he hit .261 with 10 doubles, eight home runs, and 24 RBI. However, three injured list stints caused him to miss a combined span of more than three months.
DeLauter fared very well in last year’s Arizona Fall League. His league-best 27 RBI, along with 26 hits, five doubles, five home runs, and a .914 OPS, led to him being named a 2023 AFL Fall Star.
Joining DeLauter as position players this fall will be catcher Kody Huff and infielder Milan Tolentino, both of whom spent this year with Akron.
Five pitching prospects will also represent Cleveland, including 2022 sixth-round pick Dylan DeLucia. After undergoing Tommy John surgery last year, the right-hander made his professional debut this season. He made a combined 13 starts across rookie ball (injury rehab), Single-A Lynchburg, and High-A Lake County, recording a 2.55 ERA, 52 strikeouts, 12 walks, and a .197 opposing average.
DeLucia also made two High-A postseason starts, helping guide Lake County to the 2024 Midwest League Championship.
Joining DeLucia as pitchers this fall will be relievers Alaska Abney (Lake County/Akron), Allan Hernández (Lake County), Zak Kent (rookie ball (injury rehab)/Columbus), and Andrew Misiaszek (rookie ball (injury rehab)/Columbus).