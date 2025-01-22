Five Guardians Prospects Among MLB's Best In Latest Rankings
Last month, the Cleveland Guardians were recognized as having one of MLB's premier player development systems.
Cleveland's system has an abundance of talented prospects, some of whom are among MLB's best.
On Wednesday, Baseball America released its first Top 100 Prospects list for the 2025 campaign, which featured five Guardians prospects detailed below.
24. Travis Bazzana, Second Baseman
After becoming the first number one overall pick in Guardians franchise history this past July, Bazzana made his Minor League debut with the High-A Lake County Captains in 2024. In 27 regular-season games with Lake County, he batted .238 with: 24 hits, seven doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI, five stolen bases, and a .765 OPS.
The Sydney, Australia native then excelled for the Captains in the Midwest League Playoffs, helping them win the 2024 Midwest League Championship. He batted .316 with: six hits, one double, one home run, three RBI, two stolen bases, and a .961 OPS in five postseason contests.
32. Jaison Chourio, Outfielder
The younger brother of Milwaukee Brewers star Jackson Chourio, the 19-year-old had an impressive season with the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats last year.
Chourio was named the 2024 Carolina League MVP and Top MLB Prospect after leading the league in walks (86) and ranking top-five in: on-base percentage (.414), OPS (.812), doubles (24), runs (69), and stolen bases (44). He also ranked seventh in RBI (58) and 10th in batting average (.269).
37. Angel Genao, Shortstop
Genao had a remarkable 2024 campaign across Single-A Lynchburg and High-A Lake County. The 20-year-old was named a Midwest League All-Star and to the All-MiLB Prospect Second Team, while helping guide the Captains to the Midwest League crown.
Genao was the only Minor Leaguer last year with at least: a .330 batting average, 50 extra-base hits, and 25 stolen bases. For perspective, 2024 American League MVP runner-up Bobby Witt Jr. was the only MLB player with these numbers last season.
48. Chase DeLauter, Outfielder
Despite landing on the injured list three times last year, DeLauter was still productive in limited action between the Arizona Complex League Guardians (injury rehab), Double-A Akron RubberDucks, and Triple-A Columbus Clippers.
The 2022 first-round pick batted a combined .261 with: 37 hits, 10 doubles, eight home runs, 24 RBI, and an .841 OPS in 39 regular-season games. DeLauter also earned a non-roster invite to 2025 Major League Spring Training camp, which starts next month.
91. Ralphy Velazquez, First Baseman
Velazquez fared well in his first full pro season across Single-A Lynchburg and High-A Lake County last year.
The 2023 first-round pick batted .231 with: 87 hits, 23 doubles, 11 home runs, 61 RBI, and a .732 OPS. After being promoted to the Captains in mid-August, Velazquez eventually hit a three-run home run in Game 3 of the 2024 Midwest League Championship Series that helped seal the title for Lake County.
The 19-year-old also made some exceptional plays in seven combined games in left field, including a home run robbery.