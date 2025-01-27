Guardians Land Six In Latest Top 100 MLB Prospects Rankings
With the 2025 Minor League Baseball season around the corner, the Cleveland Guardians have many talented prospects in their farm system ahead of the campaign.
Last week, the organization had a handful of players appear on the preseason Top 100 prospects lists for both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.
And on Monday, many of these players landed on the latest Top 100 list from The Athletic's Keith Law. Below are the Cleveland prospects in Law's rankings (most recent Minor League level in parentheses).
25. Travis Bazzana, Second Baseman (High-A)
54. Angel Genao, Shortstop (High-A)
67. Cooper Ingle, Catcher (Double-A)
69. Jaison Chourio, Outfielder (Single-A)
73. Ralphy Velazquez, First Baseman/Left Fielder (High-A)
90. Chase DeLauter, Outfielder (Triple-A)
Of the three preseason rankings mentioned (Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, and The Athletic's Keith Law), Cleveland's six prospects on Law's list are the team's most heading into the 2025 campaign. Individually, the inclusion of catcher Cooper Ingle stands out, as he does not appear on either of the other two lists.
The 2023 fourth-round pick out of Clemson had an impressive first full pro season last year across the High-A Lake County Captains and Double-A Akron RubberDucks. He batted .305 with 104 hits, 24 doubles, 11 home runs, and 67 RBI, while recording 65 walks to just 56 strikeouts in 93 regular-season games. The left-handed hitter's .419 on-base percentage led Minor League catchers, while his batting average ranked third.
Ingle was named the 2024 Midwest League MVP for his time with Lake County and a Baseball America High-A All-Star, while helping lead Akron to the Eastern League Playoffs.
As for additional rankings across the three lists, Bazzana is a consensus top-25 prospect in baseball (10th-ranked by MLB Pipeline, 24th by Baseball America). Genao is in the consensus top-65 (37th-ranked by Baseball America, 62nd by MLB Pipeline), Chourio is in the consensus top-70 (32nd-ranked by Baseball America, 60th by MLB Pipeline), and DeLauter is in the consensus top-90 (36th-ranked by MLB Pipeline, 48th by Baseball America).
While Velazquez is unranked in MLB Pipeline's Top 100, he is Baseball America's 91st-ranked MLB prospect.
With these latest rankings and each of the Guardians' four Minor League affiliates having a winning record in 2024, the future of Cleveland's farm system looks remarkably bright.