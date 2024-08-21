This Cleveland Guardians' Prospect Is A Star In The Making
Cleveland Guardians' young prospect Jaison Chourio has quickly become one of the hottest minor league players in the team's farm system.
Chourio, the younger brother of Milwaukee Brewers' rising star Jackson, recently received high praise from opposing coaches, according to Josh Norris:
Despite being 19-years-old, Chourio has lived up to the expectations in his first season in Single-A Lynchburg, batting .274 with 24 doubles and 82 walks. He has also reached base in 23-straight games after drawing a walk in last night's contest.
Chourio, as a switch hitter, has displayed his ability to dominate both right and left-handed pitching. He is batting .279 against righties, while batting .250 against left-handed pitchers this season.
Along with his dynamic bat, he continues to be a threat on the base paths, swiping 43 bases in 2024. The switch-hitting outfielder possesses a rare blend of gap-to-gap power and blazing speed, which makes him a possible top-of-the-lineup hitter in the future.
The Guardians No. 4 prospect signed with the team back in 2022 and has blown through expectations. Chourio struggled last year when he made the jump to Lynchburg, totaling 15 strikeouts in nine games. However, the elite prospect has clearly made adjustments this season.
Chourio is the second-raked outfielder in the Guardians farm system behind the team's No. 1 ranked prospect, Chase DeLauter. His projected ETA to Cleveland is 2027, as Chourio still needs time to develop. But if he continues on his current path, Chourio could be a star in the majors.