Two MLB Top 100 Guardians Prospects Named To All-Star Futures Game
MLB’s 2024 All-Star Week is just 10 days away. The festivities will include multiple marquee events, such as the 2024 MLB Draft, T-Mobile Home Run Derby, and MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard.
But before these three events, many of MLB’s premier prospects will take part in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game.
And the Cleveland Guardians will be well-represented in the annual prospect showcase.
On Tuesday, MLB announced that Guardians prospects Jaison Chourio and Ralphy Velazquez have been named to the American League team.
Both Chourio and Velazquez are members of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Baseball Prospects list and currently play for the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats.
Chourio is MLB Pipeline’s 86th-ranked overall prospect, and Cleveland’s third-ranked prospect. He was signed as an international free agent by the Guardians out of Maracaibo, Venezuela in January of 2022.
The 19-year-old outfielder is having a strong season with Lynchburg, currently ranking top-10 in the Carolina League in: walks (50, third), runs (47, third), doubles (19, tied for third), RBI (47, fourth), on-base percentage (.396, sixth), stolen bases (24, tied for eighth), batting average (.270, 10th), and OPS (.796, 10th).
Velazquez is MLB Pipeline’s 88th-ranked overall prospect, and the Guardians’ fourth-ranked prospect. He was Cleveland’s first round pick in last year’s MLB Draft out of Huntington Beach High School in California.
The 19-year-old first baseman has also fared very well at the plate for the Hillcats, currently ranking top-10 in the Carolina League in: extra-base hits (28, tied for first), OPS (.832, third), total bases (112, tied for third), RBI (43, fifth), slugging percentage (.453, fifth), doubles (18, fifth), runs (45, fifth), walks (45, sixth), home runs (nine, seventh), and on-base percentage (.379, eighth).
The game will be broadcast on MLB Network on Saturday, July 13 at 4 p.m. ET.