Steven Kwan Breaks All-Time Major League Record

Cleveland's rookie outfielder has been UNBELIEVABLE from the plate to begin his career.

Steven Kwan made the Major League roster, but was told he would likely not be an every day player.

Well, scratch that. Tito definitely isn't taking this kid out of the lineup anytime soon.

Kwan has broken a Major League record by reaching base 15 times in his first four games. According to Sarah Langs (who works for Major League Baseball), nobody has ever done that in the first four games of his career in the live-ball era.

In a tight game that featured some drama that he actually created defensively in the seventh inning, Kwan made up for his fielding blunder by ripping a bases-clearing, 3-run triple to the right field corner.

That put the Guardians up 9-5 in the eighth inning to take some of the drama out of the game, which Cleveland won 10-7.

Kwan is 9-for-13 to start his big league career with two doubles, a triple, three RBI's, five walks and six runs scored.

The biggest argument for his inclusion on the Major League roster as he broke camp? He puts the ball in play, striking out in fewer than 10 percent of his plate appearances ... as it turns out, through his first four games, he hasn't even swung and missed at a pitch.

Okay, so he got a little lucky and had a check swing ruled in his favor, when replay appeared to show he went around. But no box score will show that!

The legend continues!

