Red Sox Broadcaster Takes Shot at Rafael Devers Following Trade to Giants

Ryan Phillips

Rafael Devers hit .272 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs for the Boston Red Sox during the 2025 season. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Kevin Millar doesn't seem too broken up about the Boston Red Sox moving on from Rafael Devers.

On Sunday, Boston shocked the rest of Major League Baseball when it shipped Devers to the San Francisco Giants for what seems to be a light return.

Millar, a former World Series champion with the Red Sox who is part of NESN's broadcasts, doesn't seem upset the team got rid of its best hitter.

During an event Sunday night, Millar was on a microphone and took a shot at the now-departed designated hitter.

"You have to have guys that'll do anything for the W," Millar said. "And unfortunately for [Devers], something, there's a roadblock that he didn't want to go. He didn't want to go to first base... Whatever it is."

It would appear Devers wore out his welcome with the Red Sox. Getting rid of the $250 million left on his contract appears to have become a priority, especially after he refused to play first base after his switch to designated hitter in spring training.

