Kinley Rasmus Is the Breakout Star of the Little League World Series

Phenix City (Ala.) has survived another day at the Little League World Series and, once again, the breakout star of the tournament was at the center of its victory. Kinley Rasmus closed her team’s 4–2 win over Washington by catching an infield pop-up by Kasen Workman in the top of the sixth inning, ending a desperate rally by the Northwest’s representative.

The Southeast’s representative from Alabama, Phenix City Youth Baseball Little League, opened the tournament with a 2–0 loss to Soundview Little League in Tacoma, Washington. Alabama’s team avenged that loss on Tuesday. It marked the third win in four days for Phenix City as they attempt to make a run through the lower bracket to the U.S. Championship game on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Rasmus did plenty of damage at the plate. She went 2-for-3, with two singles and an RBI. The 12-year-old singled down the left field line to drive in a run in the third inning, then scored on Cam Lee’s double to center.

During the tournament, Rasmus has starred at the plate, in the field and on the mound for Alabama to capture the public's attention. She is undoubtedly the best girl to feature in the Little League World Series since Mo’ne Davis became the first girl to toss a shutout at the event and earned a spot on Sports Illustrated’s cover back in 2014.

Rasmus watched the 2026 Little League Classic between the Braves and the Brewers on Sunday. | Hailey Leonard/Getty Images

Through four games, Rasmus is 5-for-10 at the plate with a double, three RBIs, three runs and two walks. She’s sporting a .583 on-base percentage and a 1.183 OPS. Those five hits are now a record for a girl at the LLWS,.

Rasmus has pitched twice in Williamsport. She started her team’s opening-round loss, and tossed six shutout innings while allowing one hit, two walks and striking out eight. Those eight strikeouts tied Davis’s record for a girl at the event. Alabama lost 2–0 in seven innings after she was pulled.

Kinley Rasmus vs. Cory Rasmus (her dad), Curveballs. pic.twitter.com/4U9C0a9OzM — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 25, 2026

On Monday night, Rasmus took the mound with one out in the top of the third and her team trailing Pennsylvania, 5–0. She proceeded to pitch 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits, striking out six and walking none. Thanks to her shutdown pitching, Alabama came back to win the game, 6–5. She was also 1-for-3 at the plate with the RBI single that tied the game in the bottom of the third inning.

For the tournament, she hasn’t allowed a run in 10 2/3 innings, while surrendering three hits, two walks and striking out 14. She has been dominant, while also playing an excellent shortstop when she’s not on the mound.

Kinley Rasmus with a run saving web gem 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/bOu3bYcLe4 — ESPN (@espn) August 19, 2026

Alabama is set to face the winner of an elimination game between New Jersey and Ohio on Wednesday. The winner of that contest will be one victory from playing for the U.S. title.

Kinley Rasmus has MLB genes

Rasmus has plenty of family ties to Major League Baseball.

Her father, Cory, played parts of four seasons in the majors for the Braves and Angels. Mainly a right-handed reliever, he compiled a career record of 4–5 with a 4.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 121 strikeouts in 123 career innings. He played for Phenix City National Little League during the 1999 LLWS when the team won the U.S. championship before losing 5–0 to Osaka, Japan, in the final. Her grandfather Tony coached that team, and Cory is an assistant on Phenix City’s team this year.

Kinley’s father, Cory Rasmus, pitched for the Angels and Braves in the major leagues. | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Rasmus’s uncle Colby was the 28th pick in the 2005 MLB draft and played 10 seasons in the league as an outfielder for the Cardinals, Blue Jays, Astros, Rays and Orioles. He produced 20.4 wins above replacement in that time, slashing .241/.310/.436 with 166 home runs in 1,092 career games. Colby was also on Phenix City’s team at the 1999 LLWS with his brother Cory.

Another uncle, Case, was a 36th-round pick by the Cardinals during the 2011 MLB draft as a catcher and played four minor league seasons. He’s managing Phenix City’s team at the 2026 LLWS. Case’s son Ryker is Kinley’s cousin, and he is also on the team.

Kinley’s maternal uncle, Jeff Mathis, was a catcher for 17 MLB seasons. He played for the Angels, Marlins, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Blue Jays and Braves, making a name for himself as a defense-first backstop who knew how to handle a pitching staff. The journeyman slashed .194/.252/.299 in 948 career games.

Kinley’s mother, Jill Rasmus, played softball at Southern Miss.

Rasmus is the 25th girl to play at the Little League World Series, and there’s an easy argument to be made that she's the best we’ve ever seen.

She’s not just the best girl at the 2026 tournament; she’s one of the best players, period.