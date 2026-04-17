When Is the Last Time Each MLB Team Threw a No-Hitter: Surprising Droughts and Forgotten Names
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Cleveland's Parker Messick flirted with the no-hitter that the Guardians franchise has been searching for over the past four-plus decades on Thursday night, but ultimately failed to complete the job when Juan Brito hit a single in the ninth inning. After four no-nos across Major League Baseball in 2024 no team was able to complete one last season. Six have gotten as far as the final frame before they were thwarted.
No-hitters exist in a unique place. They are unquestionably impressive. Yet no one knows what to do with a combined one. Some would say it shouldn't even count. In an era where every arm that steps on the mound has amazing stuff and batters are not prioritizing contact, an argument could be made that they've lost some of their luster.
But the excitement remains. When someone is clean through five or six innings, the mind begins to wander and curiosity grows. We want to see if that pitcher—or his friends out of the bullpen—can complete the job.
No-hitters are also fairly random. One need not be an All-Star to throw one. Some of the game's greatest never realize the feat. There's certainly no guarantee that fans of a specific team will see one even if they watch every game for years whereas the Astros have tossed four since 2022.
So there's great inequity among franchises in terms of no-hitter history. Messick was attempting the first for Cleveland since 1981. They are one of three clubs in baseball that have only seen one conducted in their uniform.
This is the longest such drought in baseball, as you'll see in the chart below.
When was each MLB team's last no-hitter
Team
Date
Pitcher
Opponent
Cubs
Sept. 4, 2024
Shota Imanaga, Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge
Pirates
Giants
Aug. 2, 2024
Blake Snell
Reds
Padres
July 25, 2024
Dylan Cease
Nationals
Astros
April 1, 2024
Ronel Blanco
Blue Jays
Phillies
Aug. 9, 2023
Michael Lorenzen
Nationals
Tigers
July 8, 2023
Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange
Blue Jays
Yankees
June 28, 2023
Domingo Germán
Athletics
Angels
May 10, 2022
Reid Detmers
Rays
Mets
April 29, 2022
Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo, Edwin Díaz
Phillies
Brewers
Sept. 11, 2021
Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader
Guardians
Diamondbacks
Aug. 14, 2021
Tyler Gilbert
Padres
Reds
May 7, 2021
Wade Miley
Guardians
Orioles
May 5, 2021
John Means
Mariners
White Sox
April 14, 2021
Carlos Rodón
Guardians
Athletics
May 7, 2019
Mike Fiers
Reds
Mariners
May 8, 2018
James Paxton
Blue Jays
Dodgers
May 4, 2018
Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi García, Adam Liberatore
Padres
Marlins
June 3, 2017
Edinson Vólquez
Diamondbacks
Nationals
Oct. 3, 2015
Max Scherzer
Pirates
Twins
May 3, 2011
Francisco Liriano
White Sox
Rays
July 26, 2010
Matt Garza
Tigers
Rockies
April 17, 2010
Ubaldo Jimenez
Braves
Red Sox
May 19, 2008
Jon Lester
Royals
Pirates
July 12, 1997
Francisco Cordova and Ricardo Rincon
Astros
Rangers
July 28, 1994
Kenny Rogers
Angels
Braves
April 8, 1994
Kent Mercker
Dodgers
Royals
Aug. 26, 1991
Bret Saberhagen
White Sox
Blue Jays
Sept. 2, 1990
Dave Stieb
Guardians
Guardians
May 15, 1981
Len Barker
Blue Jays
Some of the names on this list are just perfection. There are some one can remember vividly and others that are just a little flicker. It once again just goes to show how one never knows what they're going to see—or not see—when they make it out to the ballpark.
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Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster