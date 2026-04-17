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When Is the Last Time Each MLB Team Threw a No-Hitter: Surprising Droughts and Forgotten Names

No-hitters remain a mysterious entity.
Kyle Koster|
The Rangers are still seeking their first no-hitter since Kenny Rogers threw one in 1994.
The Rangers are still seeking their first no-hitter since Kenny Rogers threw one in 1994. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

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Toronto Blue JaysCleveland Guardians

Cleveland's Parker Messick flirted with the no-hitter that the Guardians franchise has been searching for over the past four-plus decades on Thursday night, but ultimately failed to complete the job when Juan Brito hit a single in the ninth inning. After four no-nos across Major League Baseball in 2024 no team was able to complete one last season. Six have gotten as far as the final frame before they were thwarted.

No-hitters exist in a unique place. They are unquestionably impressive. Yet no one knows what to do with a combined one. Some would say it shouldn't even count. In an era where every arm that steps on the mound has amazing stuff and batters are not prioritizing contact, an argument could be made that they've lost some of their luster.

But the excitement remains. When someone is clean through five or six innings, the mind begins to wander and curiosity grows. We want to see if that pitcher—or his friends out of the bullpen—can complete the job.

No-hitters are also fairly random. One need not be an All-Star to throw one. Some of the game's greatest never realize the feat. There's certainly no guarantee that fans of a specific team will see one even if they watch every game for years whereas the Astros have tossed four since 2022.

So there's great inequity among franchises in terms of no-hitter history. Messick was attempting the first for Cleveland since 1981. They are one of three clubs in baseball that have only seen one conducted in their uniform.

This is the longest such drought in baseball, as you'll see in the chart below.

When was each MLB team's last no-hitter

Team

Date

Pitcher

Opponent

Cubs

Sept. 4, 2024

Shota Imanaga, Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge

Pirates

Giants

Aug. 2, 2024

Blake Snell

Reds

Padres

July 25, 2024

Dylan Cease

Nationals

Astros

April 1, 2024

Ronel Blanco

Blue Jays

Phillies

Aug. 9, 2023

Michael Lorenzen

Nationals

Tigers

July 8, 2023

Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange

Blue Jays

Yankees

June 28, 2023

Domingo Germán

Athletics

Angels

May 10, 2022

Reid Detmers

Rays

Mets

April 29, 2022

Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo, Edwin Díaz

Phillies

Brewers

Sept. 11, 2021

Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader

Guardians

Diamondbacks

Aug. 14, 2021

Tyler Gilbert

Padres

Reds

May 7, 2021

Wade Miley

Guardians

Orioles

May 5, 2021

John Means

Mariners

White Sox

April 14, 2021

Carlos Rodón

Guardians

Athletics

May 7, 2019

Mike Fiers

Reds

Mariners

May 8, 2018

James Paxton

Blue Jays

Dodgers

May 4, 2018

Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi García, Adam Liberatore

Padres

Marlins

June 3, 2017

Edinson Vólquez

Diamondbacks

Nationals

Oct. 3, 2015

Max Scherzer

Pirates

Twins

May 3, 2011

Francisco Liriano

White Sox

Rays

July 26, 2010

Matt Garza

Tigers

Rockies

April 17, 2010

Ubaldo Jimenez

Braves

Red Sox

May 19, 2008

Jon Lester

Royals

Pirates

July 12, 1997

Francisco Cordova and Ricardo Rincon

Astros

Rangers

July 28, 1994

Kenny Rogers

Angels

Braves

April 8, 1994

Kent Mercker

Dodgers

Royals

Aug. 26, 1991

Bret Saberhagen

White Sox

Blue Jays

Sept. 2, 1990

Dave Stieb

Guardians

Guardians

May 15, 1981

Len Barker

Blue Jays

Some of the names on this list are just perfection. There are some one can remember vividly and others that are just a little flicker. It once again just goes to show how one never knows what they're going to see—or not see—when they make it out to the ballpark.

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Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

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