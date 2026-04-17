When Is the Last Time Each MLB Team Threw a No-Hitter: Surprising Droughts and Forgotten Names

Cleveland's Parker Messick flirted with the no-hitter that the Guardians franchise has been searching for over the past four-plus decades on Thursday night, but ultimately failed to complete the job when Juan Brito hit a single in the ninth inning. After four no-nos across Major League Baseball in 2024 no team was able to complete one last season. Six have gotten as far as the final frame before they were thwarted.

No-hitters exist in a unique place. They are unquestionably impressive. Yet no one knows what to do with a combined one. Some would say it shouldn't even count. In an era where every arm that steps on the mound has amazing stuff and batters are not prioritizing contact, an argument could be made that they've lost some of their luster.

But the excitement remains. When someone is clean through five or six innings, the mind begins to wander and curiosity grows. We want to see if that pitcher—or his friends out of the bullpen—can complete the job.

No-hitters are also fairly random. One need not be an All-Star to throw one. Some of the game's greatest never realize the feat. There's certainly no guarantee that fans of a specific team will see one even if they watch every game for years whereas the Astros have tossed four since 2022.

So there's great inequity among franchises in terms of no-hitter history. Messick was attempting the first for Cleveland since 1981. They are one of three clubs in baseball that have only seen one conducted in their uniform.

This is the longest such drought in baseball, as you'll see in the chart below.

When was each MLB team's last no-hitter

Team Date Pitcher Opponent Cubs Sept. 4, 2024 Shota Imanaga, Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge Pirates Giants Aug. 2, 2024 Blake Snell Reds Padres July 25, 2024 Dylan Cease Nationals Astros April 1, 2024 Ronel Blanco Blue Jays Phillies Aug. 9, 2023 Michael Lorenzen Nationals Tigers July 8, 2023 Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange Blue Jays Yankees June 28, 2023 Domingo Germán Athletics Angels May 10, 2022 Reid Detmers Rays Mets April 29, 2022 Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo, Edwin Díaz Phillies Brewers Sept. 11, 2021 Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader Guardians Diamondbacks Aug. 14, 2021 Tyler Gilbert Padres Reds May 7, 2021 Wade Miley Guardians Orioles May 5, 2021 John Means Mariners White Sox April 14, 2021 Carlos Rodón Guardians Athletics May 7, 2019 Mike Fiers Reds Mariners May 8, 2018 James Paxton Blue Jays Dodgers May 4, 2018 Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi García, Adam Liberatore Padres Marlins June 3, 2017 Edinson Vólquez Diamondbacks Nationals Oct. 3, 2015 Max Scherzer Pirates Twins May 3, 2011 Francisco Liriano White Sox Rays July 26, 2010 Matt Garza Tigers Rockies April 17, 2010 Ubaldo Jimenez Braves Red Sox May 19, 2008 Jon Lester Royals Pirates July 12, 1997 Francisco Cordova and Ricardo Rincon Astros Rangers July 28, 1994 Kenny Rogers Angels Braves April 8, 1994 Kent Mercker Dodgers Royals Aug. 26, 1991 Bret Saberhagen White Sox Blue Jays Sept. 2, 1990 Dave Stieb Guardians Guardians May 15, 1981 Len Barker Blue Jays

Some of the names on this list are just perfection. There are some one can remember vividly and others that are just a little flicker. It once again just goes to show how one never knows what they're going to see—or not see—when they make it out to the ballpark.

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