Mariners Created Wholesome Moment Teaching Randy Arozarena Victory Dance on the Spot

Arozarena was acquired in a trade just days ago.

Filling the role of the newbie in any setting is tough. Integrating on a new professional sports team midseason can surely be tricky, considering you're trying to fit into a team that has been finding ways to gel and get along for a whole season without you.

No such problem yet for Randy Arozarena and his new team the Seattle Mariners, based on what we saw in his first game. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and helped Seattle secure a 3-1 win on the road against the Chicago White Sox.

After, the left fielder got with his new fellow outfielders, Mitch Haniger and Victor Robles, to learn their victory dance.

The Mariners hope that is one of many victory dances left this season for their new outfielder. Seattle is just 1.0 game back from the Houston Astros going into Sunday, and the addition of Arozarena is a clear signal that they plan to compete. Seattle has been rumored to be interested in plenty of other options in the trade market with the deadline bearing down on Tuesday. They've specifically been tied to Arozarena's former Rays teammate Yandy Diaz.

Arozarena had a wild week. He was a Ray on Thursday morning. Friday, he was a spectator at a game in Tampa. Saturday, he was playing for the Mariners, learning a new dance.

