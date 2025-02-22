Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert to Start Against Milwaukee Brewers
The Seattle Mariners starting rotation got to sit back and watch through the first several games of spring training.
Most of the pitchers who've taken the mound for the Mariners so far in spring training have either been relievers under minor league contracts or prospects. Emerson Hancock, Seattle's No. 6 starter, will start on Feb. 23 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Logan Gilbert will be the first of the Mariners top five starters who will pitch in-game at big league camp. He'll start against the Milwaukee Brewers at 12:10 p.m. PT on Feb. 24 at American Family Fields in Phoenix, per a report from The Seattle Times' Adam Jude.
The decision to have Gilbert is an interesting one considering the Mariners have yet to name an opening day starter.
It is spring training, and there's a chance that Seattle is simply letting its ace get some valuable throws in. But it could also be an indication on where the organization leans in terms of who will get the ball on March 27.
Gilbert made his first All-Star game in 2024. He registered a 3.23 ERA and struck out 220 batters in 208.2 innings pitched across 33 starts.
The decision to start either Gilbert or Luis Castillo will be a big one for Seattle. Castillo, a three-time All-Star, has been the opening day starter the last two seasons. But Gilbert led the team in strikeouts, games started, quality starts and innings pitched in 2024.
Whatever the decision March 27, fans will get their first look at what was arguably the best rotation in baseball last season.
