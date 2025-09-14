Mariners Match-Up: A Seattle Sweep Would Stretch Streak to Nine Games in a Row
The soaring and streaking Seattle Mariners are looking to make it nine straight wins and a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon. George Kirby (8-7) will toe the rubber for the M's, while Kyle Hendricks (7-9) will hurl for the Halos.
Kirby's last two starts have been rocky, as he gave up a combined 10 earned runs in just six innings pitched against the Cardinals and the Rays. However, the 27-year-old righty has been known to bounce back quickly from a tough loss. He'll be looking to put together a quality start for a Mariners team that seemingly always finds a way to win.
George Kirby is 6-4 with an ERA of 3.47 and 71 strikeouts in 10 appearances against the Angels in his career. Meanwhile, his counterpart, Hendricks, has a lifetime record of 2-0 with an ERA of 3.00 and 12 strikeouts in 3 appearances versus the Mariners.
The Mariners are the hottest team in Major League Baseball right now, and they have now sailed into first place right alongside the Houston Astros atop the AL West. Right now, Seattle has been steamrolling everything in their way, which manager Dan Wilson says is just to keep focus forward.
“This is the time where you want to get hot,” Wilson said. “This is the time where you want to play well. And these guys are doing it. It’s been a great stretch here.”
After wrapping up their series with the Angels, the Mariners will travel to Kansas City for a three-game set against th Royals. Then, they will meet the Astros in a pivotal three-game series in Houston.