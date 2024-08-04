Agent of Victor Robles Gives Mariners Manager Scott Servais Credit in Post on "X"
After being designated for assignment earlier this season by the Washington Nationals, outfielder Victor Robles has brought his career back from the brink with the Seattle Mariners.
Robles has been a revelation and a fan-favorite in Seattle, becoming an integral part of the M's quest to win the American League West for the first time since 2001.
Not only has he become a starter, he's also filled in admirably for both JP Crawford as the team's leadoff hitter and Julio Rodriguez as the team's center fielder.
Including his time with Washington, he's hitting .296 this season with three homers, eight RBI and 14 stolen bases. He's also played a very solid center field and has flashed his trademark personality all over T-Mobile Park.
On social media on Saturday, his agent Rafa Nieves credited the M's and manager Scott Servais for the opportunity.
Victor Robles last 248 PA:
.303/.386/.408
127 wRC+
22 SB
5 DRS
He’s only 27 years old, and was a top 5 overall MLB prospect with elite makeup and energy who contributed to a World Series team in his rookie year.
Shoutout to Justin and Jerry who looked under the hood and offered him an opportunity…
Also, big credit to Scott Servais. Good managers get the best talent out of their player
Now, those numbers were from before an 0-for-4 on Saturday night but the point still stands: That Robles has been really good in Seattle. Furthermore, Nieves is clearly setting the stage for what he believes should be robust contract negotiations for Robles this offseason.
There's no telling yet what Robles will get on the open market but perhaps the M's can remain involved in the race to bring him back for 2025.
The Mariners will play the Phillies on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
