Agent of Victor Robles Gives Mariners Manager Scott Servais Credit in Post on "X"

Victor Robles last 248 PA:



.303/.386/.408

127 wRC+

22 SB

5 DRS



He’s only 27 years old, and was a top 5 overall MLB prospect with elite makeup and energy who contributed to a World Series team in his rookie year.



