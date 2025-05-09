An Awesome New Ichiro Suzuki Display is Out at the National Baseball Hall of Fame
After receiving more than 99 percent of the vote, Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki is set for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown this July 27.
He'll go in alongside former closer Billy Wagner and former Cy Young winner CC Sabathia. Dick Allen and Dave Parker are also going in via the Classic Baseball Era Committee.
Undoubtedly, several Mariners fans will make the trek to Cooperstown, NY to see Ichiro take his place among the greatest players in the history of baseball, and the Hall of Fame is ready for them, putting a new group of Ichiro artifacts out on display.
Special artifacts from Ichiro Suzuki’s career are on display in the Museum’s 2025 Inductees Exhibit, including the jersey he wore in his final game with the Orix BlueWave.
This will be a must-visit for baseball fans leading up to the induction, and it also ties in his incredible career in Japan, which a lot of fans don't have as much exposure to.
Ichiro was a professional for 28 seasons between his time in Japan and the United States. He played for the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, earning more than 4,300 combined professional hits. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Slugger Awards in the majors.
He helped the Mariners to an American-League record 116 wins in 2001 and also helped the M's get to the ALCS that same year. Sadly, he never got to the playoffs with the Mariners again, but his legacy lives on. He won the Rookie of the Year and the American League MVP that season.
Ichiro is the the first Japanese player to make the Hall of Fame. He will be the third player with a Mariners logo on his Hall of Fame plaque, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.
