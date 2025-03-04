Cal Raleigh Hits a Home Run Against Former Seattle Mariners Teammate Paul Sewald
Many media members and fans were outspoken about the players that the Seattle Mariners did and didn't acquire in the offseason. But while the Mariners were working to figure out which players they would introduce (or re-introduce) to the clubhouse, many of the organization's past players found new homes.
One of those players was former Seattle closer Paul Sewald. He signed with the Cleveland Guardians on a one-year, $6 million deal on Jan. 22.
Sewald met one of his former catchers, Cal Raleigh, during a spring training game between the Mariners and Guardians on Monday.
Unlike their time together with the Seattle, Raleigh was looking to hit Sewald's offerings rather than catch them. In the first pitch of the at-bat in the bottom of the fifth, Raleigh hit a home run off Sewald to right field. The homer gave the Mariners a 3-2 lead.
Seattle ended up winning the game 7-2.
Raleigh had a humorous comment on the home run after the contest:
“I motioned for him to put it right there for me. And he did. He probably wasn’t very happy. I gave him a little side eye, but he wasn’t looking at me. I’m sure he’ll have something to say about it on the golf trip.”
Sewald pitched three seasons for the Mariners from 2021-23. He had an ERA of 2.88 in 172 appearances and struck out 236 batters in 171.2 innings pitched. He had 51 saves during those three seasons.
Raleigh and Sewald will have a chance to run it back in the regular season. Seattle and Cleveland play each other six times in 2025.
