ANALYSIS: How Much do Seattle Mariners Really Need to Improve Bullpen?
The Seattle Mariners will likely be one of the most aggressive teams in the final days leading to the trade deadline, according to several reports. The Mariners have until 3 p.m. PT on July 31 to make any necessary moves that help them get to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
Seattle has been linked to corner infielders, but is also expected to be looking at pitching help.
The bullpen has dealt with injuries and inconsistencies, which have been prevalent in the team's 51-45 start.
An extra reliever (or two) could definitely help bolster the bullpen, but it might not be as pressing a need as some analysts and fans make it out to be.
Seattle is 11th in the majors and seventh in the AL in bullpen ERA. The unit is also seventh in the AL and 14th in the majors in opposing batting average (.241). The club is ninth in the AL and 18th in the majors in WHIP (1.31). Of course, those numbers could be better, but they aren't bad enough for it to be the main, or even "1B" focus in the trade market. Seattle should be focusing on offense, which is what it has struggled to produce in recent seasons. Even though the Mariners are eighth in the majors in runs scored and sixth in home runs, they would be well-served to acquire additional firepower, especially at those corner infield spots.
The one notable red flag through the bullpen's first half has been the number of strikeouts, or lack thereof. Seattle's relievers are 18th in baseball, and 12th in the AL, with 320 fanned batters. The M's have mitigated the lack of swing-and-miss stuff from the front half of its bullpen in the past by acquiring hurlers who produce weak contact, and letting its defense do the work behind the mound. Current free agent JT Chargois fits that mold, and the Mariners acquired him in a trade with the Miami Marlins on July 30, 2024.
Seattle's defense has a .989 fielding percentage, which ranks fifth in the majors and second in the AL. The Mariners have their Platinum Glove-winning catcher, Cal Raleigh, calling games for the staff. Infielders J.P. Crawford (shortstop), Ben Williamson (third baseman) and Cole Young (second base) all have respective fielding percentages of .980 or better. Julio Rodriguez has consistently been one of the most valuable defensive outfielders in the league and has a 1.2 dWAR (defensive Wins Above Replacement), per ESPN. Therefore, the M's are able to help limit the affects of consistent contact.
The M's also have one of the best groups of high-leverage relievers in the AL. Closer Andres Munoz earned the second All-Star selection of his career this season. He has a 1.50 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 36 innings across 37 appearances. He has 21 saves in 27 opportunities. He's one save away from matching a career-high.
Matt Brash has been used as the eighth-inning set-up man for Munoz since being activated off the injured list May 3 and has been nearly perfect in that role. He has a 0.83 ERA and has fanned 23 batters in 21.2 innings pitched across 24 appearances. He set a franchise record with 19 consecutive scoreless outings to begin a respective season this year, which was snapped by the Kansas City Royals on July 2. He's allowed two earned runs all season.
Gabe Speier has been Seattle's only left-handed reliever for the majority of the season. He's posted a 2.70 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 36.2 innings pitched across 42 outings.
Those three are an elite high-leverage trio and have been bolstered by solid seasons by the Swiss army knife-esque usage of Eduard Bazardo (2.96 ERA) and the solid team debut of Carlos Vargas (3.43 ERA).
There's an argument that an extra arm would help if more injuries arises, but the team already has some of those in the organization. Right-hander Troy Taylor is currently with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He's struggled while in the majors this season, but he's only one year removed from an impressive rookie season in 2024.
Gregory Santos is currently out due to a cartilage cleanup operation in his right knee. He's another reliever who's struggled this season, but he posted a 3.39 ERA last time he was healthy with the Chicago Whtie Sox in 2023 and has one of the strongest arms in the farm system.
Collin Snider is also nearing a return. He's made four rehab appearances with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers entering Friday.
You can never have too much pitching help, as have been proven with the staff's various ailments this year. However, the bullpen is in a better spot than many fans and analysts have made it out to be, and it shouldn't be a main focus for the team, especially in what's shaping out to be a competitive trade market for more pressing needs for the M's.
