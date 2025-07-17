ANALYSIS: Which Player Needs to Show up in Second Half For Seattle Mariners?
The Seattle Mariners will head into the second half of the season with a decent amount of momentum on its side.
The Mariners are coming off a series sweep against the Detroit Tigers, have the final American League Wild Card spot by 1.5 games and are five games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West.
Seattle will begin the second half against Houston in Game 1 of a three-game series at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners will need several players to step up or maintain form during the second half of the season if they want to make the playoffs.
Several players, including Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena and Jorge Polanco, started to heat up for Seattle before the All-Star Break.
Rodriguez's second half will likely be the one most analysts and fans focus on. In his previous three years in the majors, Rodriguez has started the season slow but has heated up in the second half.
Rodriguez's second half might be most important to the success of the club, but there's another M's outfielder who could wind up the team's x-factor: Dominic Canzone.
Unlike Rodriguez, Canzone's second half isn't about heating up or improving — it's about maintaining.
Canzone was recalled from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on June 9 and he's in the middle of his best stretch since making his major league debut in 2023. In 30 games this season, he's scored 11 times and has hit five doubles and six home runs with 10 RBIs. He's slashed .319/.340/.564 with a .904 OPS. He's cut down his strikeout numbers significantly while maintaining the power that's made him such an intriguing prospect.
During Seattle's nine-series win streak earlier in the season, the last three spots in the order were able to consistently get on base, turn the lineup over and get crucial hits that led to wins. Other times this season, the last three spots in the order have been almost guaranteed outs and offense has been a struggle to come by.
Canzone usually hits sixth or seventh, behind Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Arozarena, Polanco and Luke Raley. Canzone has been a consistent threat at the plate to bring in runs while batting behind them.
Rookie infielders Cole Young and Ben Williamson, who hit eighth and ninth, have started to settle into their roles. Williamson is hitting .294 in July and Young is on a five-game hit streak and is hitting .389 during that stretch, which has included his first two major league home runs. Canzone has consistent extra-base power, and will be able to score more runs with Young and Williamson hitting behind him.
If Canzone can keep at his current pace, the bottom third of the Mariners' lineup will be significantly more potent. And that will be crucial if Seattle looks to make a second-half post into the postseason.
