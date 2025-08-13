ESPN Insider Gives Seattle Mariners Major Praise After Latest Win
The Seattle Mariners are one of the hottest teams in baseball, and nationally, people are starting to take notice.
The Mariners won their season-best eighth-straight with a 1-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. The M's enter Wednesday tied with the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and had a 1.5-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the top wild card spot.
Seattle is 10-1 since the MLB trade deadline on July 31. The only team in baseball with a better record than the Mariners over that stretch is the Milwaukee Brewers, who are a perfect 11-0.
After Seattle's win against Baltimore, the team received a shout out in a post on "X" from ESPN insider Jeff Passan:
The Seattle Mariners have won eight straight games and are 10-1 since the trade deadline. If Houston loses tonight, the Mariners will be tied for first in the AL West. Their lineup is great, their rotation nasty, the back of their bullpen dominant. They are a scary October team.
Since the trade deadline, the Mariners have are tied for the eighth-most runs in baseball (56), are tied for the second-most home runs (19) and first in steals (22).
Seattle is currently on a nine-game road trip and will have a chance to earn their fourth consecutive series win in Game 2 of the series against Baltimore at 3:35 p.m. PT on Wednesday. After the series against the Orioles, the Mariners will wrap up the road trip with a three-game series against the New York Mets from Aug. 15-17 and Philadelphia Phillies from Aug. 18-20.
