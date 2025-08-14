Seattle Mariners Win Streak Ends in Walk-Off, 4-3 Loss Against Baltimore Orioles
All streaks come to an end, and the Seattle Mariners' season-best eight-game win streak was broken at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles in a 4-3 loss Wednesday at Camden Yards after a near-two-hour rain delay.
Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday delivered a victory for his team with a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the ninth. The second-year infielder came to the plate with two outs and a runner on first.
"Obviously a tough one tonight, but an incredible fight again from that team in there," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. " ... Got to give them a little bit of credit. They were able to get to the bullpen a little bit tonight for their runs. Chance to win the series tomorrow and get right back at it and put this one behind us."
Seattle tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the ninth inning before Holliday's eventual game-winning hit. With no outs, first baseman Josh Naylor grounded out but scored Julio Rodriguez from third and moved third baseman Eugenio Suarez to third.
Suarez scored the next plate appearance on an RBI sacrifice fly hit by designated hitter Dominic Canzone, who entered as a pinch-hitter for Mitch Garver.
Baltimore had scored all three of its runs to that point in the bottom of the seventh. Designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle hit a solo home run to lead off the inning and right fielder Jeremiah Jackson, who pinch-hit for Daniel Johnson, hit an RBI triple to bring home first baseman Coby Mayo. Jackson scored on the same play after Naylor misfired on a throw to home.
The Orioles took a 3-1 lead with their seventh-inning spurt. The Mariners' lone run to that point was an RBI single hit by Naylor in the top of the seventh.
Both teams struggled to score against the respective starting pitchers.
Baltimore starter Tyler Rogers pitched seven innings, struck out six and allowed one earned run on four hits.
Seattle starter Logan Gilbert went 6.1 innings, fanned six, walked two and allowed two earned runs on four hits (one home run).
All three combined runs allowed by the pair of starters were in the seventh inning.
"Just trying to get ahead like always," Gilbert said after the game. "I felt like they were looking for heaters a lot of the night. So when I threw it in the zone, got quick contact and fortunately, with two people, got some really good plays on defense behind me. ... Fastball felt good, pretty good command and slider felt really good tonight and I thought it was working well. To be honest, the feel of the splitter was way different tonight, because of a few different factors. Felt like the balls were a little bit slippery, super sweaty. Kind of the moisture in the rain after the rain."
The Mariners dropped to 67-54 with the loss, fell one game behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and lead the Boston Red Sox by 1.5 games for the top AL Wild Card.
Seattle's win streak is over, but it still has a chance to earn its fourth consecutive series win in Game 3 at 10:05 p.m. PT on Thursday.
Logan Evans will start for the Mariners and Tomoyuki Sugano will start for the Orioles.
