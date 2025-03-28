ANALYSIS: Ryan Bliss Looked Right At Home at Second Base For Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE — It was only the first game of the season. The first contest out of 162. Fortunes can lean any which way. But for one day, in a 4-2 win against the Athletics on Opening Day Thursday at T-Mobile Park, Ryan Bliss showed why he was the Seattle Mariners starting second baseman.
Bliss won the job in spring training over Gold Glove utility man Dylan Moore, top 100 prospect Cole Young and 2024 call-up Leo Rivas.
Bliss didn't record a hit in his first start at second base, but still made an impact. He went 0-for-2 but reached base safely twice via walks. He stole a base and nearly scored on a heads-up play on a passed ball. He was originally called safe at home but the call was reversed on the review. That play still moved J.P. Crawford to third base, which set him up to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Victor Robles that tied the game 1-1.
If there were nerves when Bliss was on the base paths, he didn't show them. His defense was also stellar and he didn't miss a ball hit his way.
"(Base running) is a big part of his game," manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview Thursday. "Being that guy on the bases. And he saw an opportunity and took it. We love that aggression and it got us to third base, got us close. And it was a big play, I think, for him to just get that confidence in that first game and be able to feel comfortable out there."
Despite his solid performance on Thursday, Bliss was given the day off for the second game of the series. Moore was penciled in at second base. That decision is likely due to wanting to have Moore in the lineup against left-handed A's starter Jeffrey Springs, rather than an indictment on Bliss.
Regardless, Bliss looked ready on Opening Day to take the next step as a player. The more he plays, the more likely he'll be the guy at second for the rest of the season.
"Regardless of where I start, regardless what my role is, my mentality this year is do whatever I can to help the team win," Bliss said in an interview March 14 at Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz. "We're so close, we have the team. ... I just want to do my part and do my goal to help the team win as best as possible."
