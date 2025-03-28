Seattle Mariners Outfielder Goes Viral For Emphatic 'Bat Spike' After Key Homer
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners opened the 2025 season on a strong note with a 4-2 win against the Athletics on Thursday at T-Mobile Park.
Going into the bottom of the eighth, the Athletics led the Mariners 2-1 after Tyler Soderstom hit his second home run of the game in the previous half-inning.
Randy Arozarena came up to the plate with one out after Raleigh had struck out to end an 11-pitch at-bat against Athletics reliever Jose Leclerc. On an 0-2 count, Arozarena crushed a 424-foot, solo home run to left field. The homer had an exit velocity of 110.7 miles an hour.
Arozarena took roughly two seconds to realize the ball was gone. After he did, he turned to the Seattle dugout and spiked his bat while yelling in celebration before be began his trot around the bases.
"That ball was hit like a rocket," manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame news conference. "It was just smoked. And I'm sure that had a lot to due with the fact Cal had put up that really good at-bat prior to that."
Arozarena has had several viral moments since the Mariners traded for him last season July 29. He stepped out of the box for three straight pitchers before hitting a home run (also to left field) during a game against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 15.
The Mariners and the Athletics play again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
