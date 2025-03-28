Seattle Mariners Continue to Make History with Opening Day Win Over Athletics
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners began 2025 on a good note after beating the Athletics 4-2 on Opening day at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners pulled off the win courtesy of a home run apiece from left fielder Randy Arozarena and third baseman Jorge Polanco. Both homers came in the bottom of the eighth. Arozarena hit a solo shot to left field to tie the game 2-2. Polanco's homer was a two-run, go-ahead shot to center field that resulted in the eventual final of 4-2.
Seattle's win placed them on top of the American League West standings with the Houston Astros. The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angles lost Thursday. But Thursday also put the Mariners atop the American League in an incredible category when it comes to Opening Day.
The Mariners' win improved their all-time Opening Day record to 30-19. That's the best Opening Day record in American League history and the second best in MLB. It's the 12th time Seattle has played the A's on opening day. The Mariners have a 9-3 overall record against the A's in those games and have won seven straight.
The M's are 16-5 in Opening Day games since 2005, which is the best mark in the major leagues.
There were positive vibes around the team in spring training at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz. And it seems like that positivity and focus came with the team on the plane ride back to the Pacific Northwest and T-Mobile Park.
Opening Day wins don't necessarily means success follows. Seattle has made the playoff just once in the last 23 years (2022). Time will tell if this season is be different than years past.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
JORGE POLANCO'S 3-HIT DAY LIFTS SEATTLE MARINERS TO 4-2 WIN OVER ATHLETICS: Polanco and Randy Arozarena provided the offense and Logan Gilbert provided the pitching in the Mariners' Opening Day win on Thursday. CLICK HERE
PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR REST OF SERIES BETWEEN SEATTLE MARINERS, ATHLETICS: The Mariners are set for an interesting set of battles in their first series of the season. Logan Gilbert pitches against Luis Severino on Opening Day, and here's how the rest of the weekend checks out. CLICK HERE
DAN WILSON THRILLED TO BEGIN YEAR WITH MOSTLY CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH: The day before the season began, the Mariners manager talked about getting through spring training without (many) major ailments. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.