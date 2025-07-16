Former Seattle Mariners Second Baseman Adam Frazier Traded to AL Central Team
A former Seattle Mariners infielder will be returning to the American League after a deal between two Central Division teams in opposite leagues.
The Pittsburgh Pirates traded utility player Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals in return for infielder Cam Devanney on Tuesday.
Frazier was signed by the Pirates in the offseason to a one-year, $1.525 million contract. He was picked by Pittsburgh in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft and spent the better part of six seasons with the club from 2016-21. Frazier has scored 22 times in 78 games this season and has hit 10 doubles and three home runs with 21 RBIs. He's slashed .255/.318/.336 with a .654 OPS.
The Pirates traded Frazier to the San Diego Padres on July 26, 2021. Frazier earned his lone All-Star selection in 2021 with San Diego. The Padres traded him to the Mariners four months later Nov. 27, 2021.
Frazier scored 61 times in 156 games his lone season with Seattle in 2022. He hit 22 doubles, four triples and three homers with 42 RBIs. He slashed .238/.301/.311 with a .612 OPS. He was the club's primary starting second baseman that season, where the Mariners broke their 21-year playoff drought.
Frazier became a free agent after 2022 and signed with the Baltimore Orioles. He became a free agent again after 2023 and signed the Royals, where he played in 2024.
Frazier has played 11 times against the Mariners since 2022 across his stints with Baltimore, Kansas City and Pittsburgh. He's hit .294 (10-for-34) with three runs, three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.
