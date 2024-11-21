Another Broadcasting Shakeup is Coming to the Seattle Mariners Organization For 2025
Last week, it was announced that longtime Seattle Mariners radio and television voice Dave Sims was leaving the organization for a job with the New York Yankees radio network. He'll be replacing the legendary John Sterling.
It turns out that isn't the only change coming for the organization in 2025 as Mike Curto, the longtime voice of the Tacoma Rainiers, is also leaving. He announced his retirement in a written post on Wednesday:
It is with much happiness that after 31 years as a minor league broadcaster, including the last 26 with the Tacoma Rainiers, it is time to announce my retirement. This decision was entirely my own, and was over a year in the making. Throughout the 2024 season I knew it was likely my last visit to the various ballparks of the Pacific Coast League, and I took a final look around to remember them.
While the move is much deserved, there had been some people hoping that the organization would give Curto a chance to fill the spot left by Sims.
One of those people was Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, who posted the following on social media:
My good buddy and longtime Rainiers radio broadcaster @CurtoWorld is retiring. Hopefully the Mariners make it shortlived and hire him to join their radio broadcasts.
We will see if the Mariners actually do it - and if they can coax Curto out of retirement - but for now, it's congratulations on a job well-done.
Curto was the longest tenured broadcaster in Tacoma franchise history.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.