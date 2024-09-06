Another Seattle Mariners Prospect Has Entered a Top-100 List
Things are tenuous right now for the Seattle Mariners at the major league level. The M's are 71-70, 4.5 games back of the American League West-leading Houston Astros. It's a far cry from the 10.0-game lead that the M's had in the middle of June. They are staring directly in the face of wasting one of the best seasons by a collective group of starting pitchers in baseball history.
That said, things are looking better for the M's down on the farm, where the organization just got another played added to the Baseball America Top 100 rankings.
Per Mariners Player Development, infielder Michael Arroyo has been added. He's the eighth Mariner in the Top 100. He joins Colt Emerson and Cole Young as highly-rated middle infielders on that list.
The MLB Pipeline Top 100 does have Arroyo included yet. He's 12th in the organization in their latest rankings, which will be updated again in the near future.
A 19-year-old, Arroyo played 60 games for Single-A Modesto and has played 57 for High-A Everett. He's hitting .282 between the two levels with a .907 OPS. He's added 23 homers, 86 RBI and 16 stolen bases.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Built like a running back, he’s more mature physically than most of the Mariners’ middle infield prospects. He may not quite have the same hit tool or plate skills as Cole Young, but his feel for the barrel allows him to tap into sneaky power. He doesn’t sell out for it and is widely praised for an approach that allows him to see secondary stuff well and focus on driving the ball to all fields. It’s when he gets out of his approach and focuses more exclusively on pulling that ball that he gets into trouble. The most notable comp he’s received has been to Howie Kendrick.
