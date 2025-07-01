Trade Pieces Like Josh Naylor, Ryan O'Hearn Proving to Be Costly For Seattle Mariners
The 2025 MLB trade deadline is set to take place at 3:00 p.m. PT on July 31. Teams have 30 days left to add to, or subtract from, their rosters. Clubs looking for first base help, which include the Seattle Mariners, might have a hard time finding it.
The Mariners are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline and will be targeting corner infielders, according to various reports.
Seattle ownership will allow president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and the rest of the front office extra payroll to make necessary moves, but it seems like it will take a hefty trade package to land the better first basemen available.
According to a report from Seattle Times reporter Adam Jude, the asking price for first baseman has been "high" in preliminary trade discussions, per industry sources.
The Mariners have used a first-base platoon of Rowdy Tellez against right-handed pitchers and Donovan Solano against lefties for most of this season. Tellez was granted his outright release June 26. Solano has received more playing time against righties and lefties recently. Luke Raley, who was activated off the injured list June 20, has received playing time at first base and in the outfield since his return.
Seattle doesn't view Solano as an everyday player, according to Jude's article, and Raley has been an outfielder for the majority of his career.
The Mariners have nine top 100 prospects (per Baseball America and MLB Pipeline), which can help them offer an enticing packages other clubs can't, as long as the potential trade partner isn't looking for major league help.
Seattle has been linked to Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor and Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn in the rumor mill.
Naylor has a slash line of .304/.359/.474 with an .833 OPS to go with 10 home runs and 53 RBIs in 77 games this season.
O'Hearn has slashed .295/.381/.473 with an .854 OPS to go with 11 homers and 30 RBIs in 71 games.
Both players are free agents after this season, meaning any package the Mariners offer comes with the caveat that it would be for a rental.
