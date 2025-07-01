Seattle Mariners GM Gives Update on Status For Starting Pitcher Bryce Miller
SEATTLE — One of the Seattle Mariners' starting pitchers is starting to take steps toward a return.
Third-year hurler Bryce Miller has been on the injured list since June 10 (retroactive to June 7) due to right elbow inflammation. It's his second time on the injured list this season due to that ailment.
According to a pregame interview with Mariners general manager Justin Hollander before the team's game against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, Miller is starting to progress toward being activated off the IL. He's begun a light throwing progression, but hasn't returned to mound work. Hollander said there's "no changes" in Miller's original timeline for return.
Miller's original prognosis had him out 4-6 weeks, which would place his return sometime around mid-July, and then there's rehab time after that.
Miller was one of the best pitchers in the American League the second half of 2024, but his elbow inflammation has been a consistent struggle that's plagued his on-field performance this year. His inflammation is related to a bone spur in the back of his elbow, which he can't have operated on without missing the rest of the season.
Miller's first IL stint was May 14-31. He received a cortisone shot before being placed on the shelf the first time, and he and Seattle hoped that the struggles would be behind him.
Miller didn't respond to the cortisone shot the way the team, or he, hoped and was placed back on the IL two starts later. He received another injection before being placed on the injured list again, this time a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection.
Miller has posted a 5.73 ERA this season with 39 strikeouts in 48.2 innings across 10 starts. He had a 2.94 ERA with 171 strikeouts in 180.1 innings across 31 starts in 2024.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
AROZARENA'S MULTI-HOMER DAY LIFTS MARINERS TO 6-2 WIN OVER ROYALS: The Mariners got off on the right foot in the first of their seven-game homestand by downing the Royals in the first of a four-game series. CLICK HERE
MARINERS GM JUSTIN HOLLANDER GIVES UPDATE ON JORGE POLANCO'S STATUS: The Mariners executive offered an explanation on the veteran infielder's absence from the lineup the last several games. CLICK HERE
DAN WILSON COMMENTS ON EDUARD BAZARDO'S SOLID STRETCH: The Seattle Mariners manager discussed the versatile reliever's June and road trip with the team before a series against the Kansas City Royals. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.