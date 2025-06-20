Here's Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs
The Seattle Mariners are set to start their most daunting stretch of the season to this point at 11:20 a.m. PT on Friday.
The Mariners will begin a stretch of 17 consecutive games, kicking it off against the one of the best teams in the National League, the Chicago Cubs.
A winning record over this stretch could lead to Seattle creating valuable separation in a crowded American League playoff race. A losing record could mean a hole that'd be difficult to get out of.
Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for the series between the Mariners and Cubs:
Friday, June 21 — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Matthew Boyd (Chicago)
George Kirby has started to get closer to midseason form after slowly working his way back from his right shoulder injury. He struck out five in as many innings, walked three and allowed two earned runs on five hits (one home run) against the Cleveland Guardians on June 14. He's fanned 19 batters in his last two outings.
Matthew Boyd is in the middle of his best stretch of the season. He's had four consecutive quality starts. He punched out three batters, walked one and allowed one earned run on one hit (a home run) against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 14. He pitched for the Mariners in 2022.
Saturday, June 22 — Emerson Hancock (Seattle) vs. Cade Horton (Chicago)
Emerson Hancock continued his career-best season with one of the best outings of his three-year career. Hancock struck out four, walked one and allowed two hits and no runs in seven innings against Cleveland on June 15.
Cade Horton hasn't gone deep into outings in his last several starts, but has managed to limit the runs. He's pitched through the sixth inning just once in his last five outings. He's allowed seven runs (five earned) in his last three starts. He fanned four, walked one and allowed three hits against Pittsburgh on June 13.
Sunday, June 23 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Colin Rea (Chicago)
Logan Gilbert made his first start since landing on the injured list April 26 against the Boston Red Sox on June 16, and he hit the ground running.
Gilbert punched out 10, walked one and allowed two earned runs on three hits (one home run).
Colin Rea has been in a hybrid reliever/starter role this season. He's made 11 starts in 15 appearances. Just three of his starts have been six or more innings this season. One of those outings was his last one.
Rea struck out four, walked one and allowed two earned runs on four hits.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
POPULAR BASEBALL WEBSITE HAS SHOCKING PLAYOFF ODDS FOR MARINERS: Despite a recent skid, FanGraphs still has the Mariners in a decent position to make the postseason. CLICK HERE
PRIZED MARINERS PROSPECT REACHES INCREDIBLE MARK FOR HIGH-A CLUB: Mariners outfielder Lazaro Montes has been crushing the ball this year with the Everett AquaSox. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER DISCUSSES DAUNTING ROAD TRIP: Dan Wilson spoke candidly about a tough upcoming stretch for the Mariners on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.