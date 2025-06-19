Popular Baseball Website Has Somewhat Shocking Playoff Odds For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners will soon embark on the most daunting stretch of the season to this point.
The Mariners will begin the first of 17-straight games with a matchup against the Chicago Cubs at 11:20 a.m. PT on Friday. The M's have lost four of their last five series, but earned a valuable sweep against the Cleveland Guardians in their recent six-game homestand and finished 4-2 overall at home.
Even with Seattle's recent inconsistencies and the herculean stretch in front of it, the club still has favorable odds to make the postseason according to projections from a top baseball site.
According to a post on "X" from Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) the Mariners have the sixth-best odds in the American League to make the playoffs at 50.9% according to FanGraphs. If the odds match the final playoff standings, Seattle would make the postseason as the final Wild Card team.
The teams ahead of Seattle in the playoff odds are the Detroit Tigers (97.6%), New York Yankees (93.9%), Houston Astros (89.6%), Toronto Blue Jays (63.2%) and Tampa Bay Rays (59.8%). What's shocking is how much larger the Mariners' playoff odds are compared to the teams below them.
After Seattle, the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians have the best playoffs odds in the AL. The Twins have a 32.5% chance at making the postseason and the Guardians are at 31.9%.
As of Thursday, Seattle has a 37-36 record on the season and is half a game out of the final Wild Card spot.
If the Mariners get through the 17-game stretch with a winning record, they could build some necessary room and carve out a foothold in the crowded AL playoff picture.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
PRIZED MARINERS PROSPECT REACHES INCREDIBLE MARK FOR HIGH-A CLUB: Mariners outfielder Lazaro Montes has been crushing the ball this year with the Everett AquaSox. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER DISCUSSES DAUNTING ROAD TRIP: Dan Wilson spoke candidly about a tough upcoming stretch for the Mariners on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES LOSS TO RED SOX: The Mariners had a winning homestand overall, but the offense failed to capitalize on the most crucial moments in the latest set against the Red Sox. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.