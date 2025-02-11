Beloved Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder Discusses Pressure of Being Traded For Ken Griffey Jr.
Monday, Feb. 10, was the 25-year anniversary of the Seattle Mariners trading Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. to the Cincinnati Reds. It's a complex day in M's history, as it's always tough to think about trading the best player in the game and a guy who became a first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, trading Griffey also opened up the door to a new era of M's history and gave fans a chance to watch Mike Cameron play for four years.
Speaking on MLB Network on Monday, Cameron relived the trade, and the pressure that came along with it, saying that it was difficult to be the guy who replaced Junior. He said he relied on veteran teammates and was able to play well in that 2000 season as the M's got to the ALCS. He also discussed his mindset, saying that he knew he wouldn't hit as many homers as Griffey, but that he could still play defense and run well.
You can see his full comments below:
Over his four years with the M's, Cameron helped the team get to the playoffs twice, and made the All-Star Game in 2001. He won two Gold Gloves with the M's over those four years and hit 25 homers in both 2001 and 2002.
In addition to the Mariners, he also played with the Chicago White Sox, Reds, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins over his 17-year career.
He won three Gold Gloves in total, stole 297 bases and was a .249 career hitter.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! After an offseason hiatus, the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is BACK! We talk about the offseason, ownership issues and more, including a talk with former Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson about his relationship with Ichiro. CLICK HERE:
THE OWNER: Former Mariners shortstop Alex Rodriguez is set to officially become the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA. CLICK HERE:
SAD ANNIVERSARY: Monday was the 25-year anniversary of the Mariners trading Ken Griffey Jr. to the Cincinnati Reds for Mike Cameron, Brett Tomko and two prospects. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.